Members of the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team are (front row, from left): Carsen Hause, Lucas Krueger, Mike Karlen, Cooper Nichols and Brady Ingersoll. Second row: Brady Potaczek, Jake Schneider, Spencer Booth, Bo Chwala and Lucas Smith.
STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team returns zero starting players from last season.
But 13th-year Oriole coach Tom Hause is confident in the group of players he has coming into the season, many of whom logged varsity time a season ago.
Juniors Jake Schneider, Lucas Krueger and Bo Chwala along with sophomores Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek and Cooper Nichols played at the varsity level last year during Stanley-Boyd’s 6-17 season in which the Orioles took seventh in the Western Cloverbelt.
They’ll take on larger roles this winter, joined by newcomers Brady Ingersoll, Anthony Candela, Mike Karlen, Lucas Smith and Spencer Booth. The team opened the season with a 73-70 loss against Greenwood on Tuesday, but so far in practice, the players have been doing exactly what their coach has asked.
“They’ve been doing a great job in practice (of) both learning and working hard,” coach Hause said. “They’re very competitive so our drills have been competitive.”
Coach Hause noted the players were successful playing together at the junior varsity level and prided themselves on their fundamental play, something they’ll need to do as they make the step to varsity in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt.
The Orioles had to wait a while to play their first game but will see plenty of floor time over the next week. Beginning with Tuesday’s game with Greenwood, the Orioles play three games this week. Stanley-Boyd opens league play at McDonell on Thursday before facing Spring Valley on Saturday at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout in Menomonie.
“It should be three really good games this week, and we start out with some good competition,” coach Hause said.
Next week, the team hosts Ladysmith on Tuesday before continuing league play at Cadott on Dec. 12. With road games later in the month at Thorp (Dec. 20) and Mondovi (Dec. 27), Stanley-Boyd has just one home game before the new year before a stretch with seven out of eight games at home. Stanley-Boyd plays a road-heavy to close the regular season, including a matchup with Bloomer on Sat., Feb. 8, at Target Center in Minneapolis
Stanley-Boyd will have many new faces shouldering larger responsibilities this year. But it’s a challenge coach Hause believes his players are ready for.
“We have to be able to do that (play with good fundamentals) to be competitive and it’s something last year on JV these guys took pride in doing that type of stuff and even in our practices they were very competitive in wanting to win,” he said.
