Members of the 2019-20 Cornell boys basketball team are (front row, from left): Alex Mentink, Dylan Bowe, Jeremiah Hetke, Luke Pettis, Avery Turany and Dawson Munson. Second row: Austin Bowe, Logan Shemick, Bryce Anderson, Jason Krupka and Bill Dekarske. Third row: coach Marcus Leland, Caleb Balow, Jacob Skiora, Tyler Harycki, Davis Harshman, Blake Anders, Chayse Turchen and coach Jake Hall.
CORNELL — The Cornell boys basketball team enters this season in a better place than it left last year.
The Chiefs closed last season with a small roster hit by injuries but come into the 2019-20 campaign with healthy numbers in the program buoyed by a large freshmen class as well as some players making their return to the sport after years away.
Second-year coach Marcus Leland will have more players to pull from as he returns two starters and three significant contributors from last season’s 2-20 team. Wing player Caleb Balow averaged close to 10 points per game along with three rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest and is joined as a returning starter by guard Austin Bowe (2.5 PPG). Chayse Turchen averaged around three points per game while missing time a season ago due to injury and the trio gives Leland some veterans to lean on.
“We’re pretty athletic this year, that’s one thing that may be a little bit different,” Leland said. “We’re quick. We’re not super big sized.”
Guard Dylan Bowe, wing players Davis Harshman and Jason Krupka and post players Jake Sikora and Tyler Harycki give the Chiefs some new faces that will play important roles. The 6-foot-4 Sikora and 6-foot-2 Harycki will provide a physical presence down low for Cornell.
“We’re very guard orientated, guard/wing type players this year,” Leland said. “Hopefully we can find some ways to utilize that.”
Cornell brings in a strong 10-player freshmen class this season. In recent years, when the program has been in contention and won East Lakeland Conference titles the team has often had large senior classes as the centerpiece.
Leland is hoping those players can stick it out throughout high school to see the benefits in the coming years.
“I’m really happy that there’s 10 of them and I’ve been pushing on them that our best teams that we’ve had through here have had 6-8 guys stick with it and having 10 of them is just only going to help us in the long run,” Leland said.
Cornell was scheduled to open the season by hosting Eau Claire Immanuel on Nov. 26, but that game was postponed to a later date due to inclement weather.
The Chiefs now start the season on Tuesday at Lake Holcombe before a road nonconference game at Augusta on Friday. Cornell’s home opener is a week after that against Bruce on Dec. 13 before hosting Cadott on Dec. 17.
With a young group, Leland said the focus early on has been on effort and communication.
“We’ve got a decent core, an athletic group. Hopefully we can pull it together,” Leland said. “It’s going to take us a little bit of time.”
