APPLETON — The 15th-seeded Chi-Hi boys basketball team fell on the road to Appleton West 68-52 on Friday in their Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.
Joe Reuter led Chi-Hi (9-13) with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Peyton Rogers-Schmidt with 12 and Alex Nelson scoring nine.
Will Mahoney led all scorers with 22 points for Appleton West (17-6), who advances to host Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday in the regional finals.
Melrose-Mindoro 76, Cadott 47
The Hornets fell to the Mustangs in their Division 4 matchup.
Cole Sopiarz led Cadott (6-18) with 15 points while Andy Hinzmann and Mason Poehls each scored 11.
Patrick Corcoran finished with 22 points for the Mustangs (16-6), who advance to face top-seeded Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday.
Athens 53, New Auburn 33
The Trojans (8-13) were defeated by the Bluejays (15-8) in their Division 5 game.
Ethan Patz led the Trojans with 10 points and Michael Pederson added seven.
Javon Penney scored 12 for Athens.
Athens moves on to face top-seeded Rib Lake on Saturday.
Thorp 67, Phillips 44
The Cardinals (15-9) advance to meet top-seeded Auburndale on Saturday in the regional finals.