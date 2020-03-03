3-3 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell routs Clayton in Division 5 opener

The McDonell boys basketball team jumped out to a 44-19 halftime lead on the way to a 72-30 victory over Clayton on Tuesday in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal playoff opener at McDonell.
The second-seeded Macks (17-7) advance to host tenth-seeded Bruce on Friday after the Red Raiders defeated Greenwood 56-37.
JD Bohaty scored a game-high 18 points for McDonell while Logan Hughes was close behind with 17 points and Eion Kressin finished with 10 points.
Gunnar Lewis scored 13 points for the 15th seed Bears (1-16).
Fall Creek 51, Stanley-Boyd 46 (OT)
At Fall Creek, the Crickets outlasted the Orioles in a Division 4 overtime playoff opener.
Lucas Smith had 17 points and Brady Potaczek added 16 points for 11th-seeded Stanley-Boyd (6-17)
Luke Olson scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for the sixth-seeded Crickets (11-12), who move on to play at No. 3 Whitehall on Friday in the semifinals.
Thorp 73, Cornell 29
At Thorp, the top-seeded Cardinals won their Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup against the Chiefs.
Ethan Reis scored 40 points for the Cardinals including eight of his team's nine 3-pointers. Isaac Soumis added 14 points as Thorp (17-5) advances to host Prentice on Friday.
Caleb Balow had 11 points for Cornell (1-21).
Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 58
At Holcombe, the Chieftains raced out to a 27-point halftime lead on the way to a Division 5 victory.
The sixth-seeded Chieftains (15-8) play at third-seeded Clear Lake on Friday.
Jarred Jiskra scored a season-high 20 points in the win with Brock Flater adding 17 points and Kaden Crank scoring 15.
Dakota Miller finished with 12 points for the Falcons (9-14).
Prentice 76, New Auburn 49
At New Auburn, the Buccaneers beat the Trojans in a Division 5 matchup.
Ethan Patz scored 25 points for eighth-seeded New Auburn (13-10).
Peyton Enders led ninth-seeded Prentice (11-12) with 23 points.