3-3 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell routs Clayton in Division 5 opener

The McDonell boys basketball team jumped out to a 44-19 halftime lead on the way to a 72-30 victory over Clayton on Tuesday in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal playoff opener at McDonell.

The second-seeded Macks (17-7) advance to host tenth-seeded Bruce on Friday after the Red Raiders defeated Greenwood 56-37.

JD Bohaty scored a game-high 18 points for McDonell while Logan Hughes was close behind with 17 points and Eion Kressin finished with 10 points.

Gunnar Lewis scored 13 points for the 15th seed Bears (1-16).

Fall Creek 51, Stanley-Boyd 46 (OT)

At Fall Creek, the Crickets outlasted the Orioles in a Division 4 overtime playoff opener.

Lucas Smith had 17 points and Brady Potaczek added 16 points for 11th-seeded Stanley-Boyd (6-17)

Luke Olson scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for the sixth-seeded Crickets (11-12), who move on to play at No. 3 Whitehall on Friday in the semifinals.

Thorp 73, Cornell 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Thorp, the top-seeded Cardinals won their Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup against the Chiefs.