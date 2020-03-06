3-6 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Appleton East
3-6 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Appleton East

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt tied a season-high with 29 points while Nick Bruder scored a season-best 24 points to power the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 83-63 win over Appleton East on Friday in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Chi-Hi.

The third-seeded Cardinals (18-5) advance to host D.C. Everest on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Rogers-Schmidt added 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory while Bruder made three 3-pointers, pulled down five rebounds and dished out for assist.

Evan Glaser had 15 points for Appleton East (4-19), who trailed 40-37 at halftime before the Cardinals outscored the Patriots by a 43-26 margin to pull away.

D.C. Everest defeated Wisconsin Rapids 86-67 on Friday.

McDonell 63, Bruce 23

At McDonell, the Macks held the Red Raiders to nine points in the second half of a Division 5 regional semifinal victory.

The second-seeded Macks move on to host third-seeded Clear Lake on Saturday in the regional championship game.

Eion Kressin led McDonell (17-7) with 13 points while Jake Siegenthaler scored nine points and Logan Hughes and JD Bohaty each added eight points.

Dan and Chris Brockman had seven points apiece for Bruce (12-12).

Clear Lake defeated Lake Holcombe 80-62 in another semifinal.

Bloomer 66, Saint Croix Falls 64

At Saint Croix Falls, the sixth-seeded Blackhawks stunned the third-seeded Saints in a Division 3 semifinal.

Bloomer plays at second-seeded St. Croix Central on Saturday.

Connor Crane scored 17 points and hit five of Bloomer's 12 3-pointers as the Blackhawks (14-10) finished 12 of 20 from long range. Austin Thur scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds while Charlie Herrick added 13 points including a perfect 4-for-4 effort from 3-point range.

Dayo Oye and Declan Greenquist scored 15 points apiece for the Saints (17-6).

Bloomer jumped out to a 40-32 halftime lead.

Thorp 46, Prentice 43

At Thorp, a pair of late 3-pointers by the Reis brothers helped the top-seeded Cardinals beat the Buccaneers in a Division 5 regional semifinal.

Aidan Reis made a 3-pointer at buzzer to win the game for Thorp (18-5), his only three points of the game. Ethan Reis tied the score with a triple with fewer than 30 seconds left. Isaac Soumis led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out.

Trent Heikkinen scored 19 points for Prentice (11-13), who led 28-21 at halftime.

Thorp (18-5) moves on to host fifth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday after the Lancers won at Turtle Lake 81-64.

Clear Lake 80, Lake Holcombe 62

At Clear Lake, the third-seeded Warriors earned a Division 5 semifinal win over the sixth-seeded Chieftains.

Riley Peterson finished with 19 points for the Warriors (20-4).

