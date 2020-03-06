3-6 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Appleton East

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt tied a season-high with 29 points while Nick Bruder scored a season-best 24 points to power the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 83-63 win over Appleton East on Friday in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Chi-Hi.

The third-seeded Cardinals (18-5) advance to host D.C. Everest on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Rogers-Schmidt added 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory while Bruder made three 3-pointers, pulled down five rebounds and dished out for assist.

Evan Glaser had 15 points for Appleton East (4-19), who trailed 40-37 at halftime before the Cardinals outscored the Patriots by a 43-26 margin to pull away.

D.C. Everest defeated Wisconsin Rapids 86-67 on Friday.

McDonell 63, Bruce 23

At McDonell, the Macks held the Red Raiders to nine points in the second half of a Division 5 regional semifinal victory.

The second-seeded Macks move on to host third-seeded Clear Lake on Saturday in the regional championship game.

Eion Kressin led McDonell (17-7) with 13 points while Jake Siegenthaler scored nine points and Logan Hughes and JD Bohaty each added eight points.