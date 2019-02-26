A pair of Chippewa County boys basketball teams pulled off upsets in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday as No. 12 Cadott stunned No. 5 Spring Valley 70-57 in a Division 4 matchup and No. 13 New Auburn knocked off East Lakeland Conference champion No. 4 Flambeau 55-45.
Michael Pederson scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Trojans. Caleb Edinger had 13 points, Ethan Patz scored 11 and Tristen Harder finished with eight in the win.
"Our defensive effort was great," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "Caleb Edinger was assigned (Ethan) Martin and did an awesome job on him. Our three-man post rotation of (Ethan) Harder, (Tristen) Harder and Patz played really well too. Pederson was a great leader tonight too."
Martin scored 25 for the Falcons. Flambeau was unbeaten in conference play during the regular season and defeated New Auburn 63-45 in the regular season finale last Thursday.
Cadott (6-17) advances to play No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro in Friday's regional semifinals while New Auburn (8-12) is at No. 5 Athens.
Gilman 66, Lake Holcombe 58
At Gilman, the seventh-seeded Pirates topped the tenth-seeded Chieftains in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Kaden Crank had 18 points to lead Lake Holcombe (13-9) with Kaden Kinney adding 10 and Josh Jones scoring eight.
Aaron Nagel led all scorers with 21 points for the Pirates (13-9), who advance to play at McDonell on Friday evening. Torgor Crick had 19 points and Ethan Grunseth finished in double figures with 13.
Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28
At Rib Lake, the top-seeded Redmen prevailed in a Division 5 matchup against the No. 16 Chiefs (2-20).
Riley Gingras scored nine points and Ryan Larson added eight for the Chiefs.
Steven Petkau led all scorers with 22 points for Rib Lake.
Rib Lake (15-7) hosts No. 8 Owen-Withee on Friday.
Thorp 66, Chequamegon 36
At Thorp, the fifth-seeded Cardinals rolled to a win in their Division 4 opener.
Anthony Hunt led Thorp with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Ethan Reis with 14 points and Isaac Soumis scoring 13.
Chase Kronberger had 11 for Chequamegon.
Thorp plays at fourth-seeded Phillips on Friday.
Durand 81, Stanley-Boyd 58
At Durand, the No. 11 Orioles (6-17) fell in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
The sixth-seeded Panthers (14-9) play at No. 3 Fall Creek on Friday.