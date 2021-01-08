Prep Boys Basketball: Reuter, Spaeth net career best scoring totals as Chi-Hi outlasts Eau Claire Memorial in overtime

The Old Abes cut into the halftime deficit in the opening stages of the second half, getting to within four at the 11:55 mark on a bucket from LJ Wells before the Cardinals pushed the advantage back to double digits with a stretch that had a corner 3-pointer from Spaeth and later a triple from Kansas Smith to take the 68-58 lead.

Eau Claire Memorial (3-4, 2-3) had an answer in working into the lead, cutting it to one on two occasions before Tyler McBride's bucket with 25.2 seconds left gave the Old Abes their first lead since early in the first half at 77-76. Spaeth was fouled in the final seconds and missed the first of two double bonus free throw attempts before sinking the second. The Chi-Hi defense didn't allow Eau Claire Memorial to get off a last-second shot attempt and the game went into an extra period.

"They battled," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of Eau Claire Memorial. "We had a chance a couple times to extend it. We were up 10 and they came storming right back. They play hard, they play well. That's a good team over there and I'm really, really proud of these guys for the way they battled and knocked down some free throws at the end and just did everything they could."

Reuter opened the scoring in overtime with a step back 3-pointer and added another contested bucket on his next possession.

