Prep Boys Basketball: Reuter, Spaeth net career best scoring totals as Chi-Hi outlasts Eau Claire Memorial in overtime

When the Chi-Hi boys basketball team matches up with one of its Big Rivers Conference rivals from Eau Claire, a fast, physical and competitive contest is usually a pretty sure thing.
Friday was no different as the Cardinals passed a significant gut check in weathering a second-half storm from Eau Claire Memorial before earning a 90-81 overtime victory at Chi-Hi.
Joe Reuter scored a career-high 41 points and Jake Spaeth added a career-high 20 points for the Cardinals (6-1, 3-1), who led 68-58 with 6:17 to go before the Old Abes charged back with Spaeth's free throw with 2.6 seconds ultimately forcing overtime with the score tied at 77.
In the extra frame the Cardinals scored the final eight points at the free throw line to pull away for their fourth straight win.
"Once we got ready for overtime we just had to regroup, come together and just be hard and be tough and fight to the end," Spaeth said.
Reuter's 41 points are tied for fifth most in program history, matching Jeff Perrenoud's 41 points against Barron on Jan. 19, 1971. Tyson Kalien owns the school record with 52 points against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011. The senior finished 12-for-25 from the field including a 4-for-10 effort from 3-point range while making 13 of 14 free throw attempts. Reuter scored 20 points in the first half to help the Cards take a 42-32 halftime lead with his final points of the half coming at the buzzer on a fallaway 3-pointer from the corner off an inbounds pass.
The Old Abes cut into the halftime deficit in the opening stages of the second half, getting to within four at the 11:55 mark on a bucket from LJ Wells before the Cardinals pushed the advantage back to double digits with a stretch that had a corner 3-pointer from Spaeth and later a triple from Kansas Smith to take the 68-58 lead.
Eau Claire Memorial (3-4, 2-3) had an answer in working into the lead, cutting it to one on two occasions before Tyler McBride's bucket with 25.2 seconds left gave the Old Abes their first lead since early in the first half at 77-76. Spaeth was fouled in the final seconds and missed the first of two double bonus free throw attempts before sinking the second. The Chi-Hi defense didn't allow Eau Claire Memorial to get off a last-second shot attempt and the game went into an extra period.
"They battled," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of Eau Claire Memorial. "We had a chance a couple times to extend it. We were up 10 and they came storming right back. They play hard, they play well. That's a good team over there and I'm really, really proud of these guys for the way they battled and knocked down some free throws at the end and just did everything they could."
Reuter opened the scoring in overtime with a step back 3-pointer and added another contested bucket on his next possession.
Chi-Hi held an 84-81 lead with 35.1 seconds left before the Old Abes were called for traveling while playing for a chance to tie. The Cardinals inbounded the ball and the Old Abes were called for a technical foul, sending Reuter to the line where he hit both free throws before the Cards inbounded the ball with possession and Reuter once again went to the line to hit the final of his 41 points.
"On a night like tonight, you have to tip your hat to Chippewa," Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Briske said. "They hit some shots. Joe Reuter is one of the best players in the state and he hit big shots for them in overtime like you would expect a senior leader to do.
"I thought our kids battled and made them contested looks, but at the same time he's a good player."
Spaeth corralled the last of his seven rebounds to end Eau Claire Memorial's next possession and put the cherry on top of a gutty win with two free throws with 3.5 seconds to go. The 6-foot Spaeth is often tasked with guarding and battling with larger foes, but it is a challenge he welcomes as he more than held his own with the larger Old Abes forwards.
"Jake Spaeth is tough as nails and that's why we love him, that's why he's a senior leader and he stepped up big guarding guys that are much bigger than him and battling and guarding good guards and keeping in front," Proue said. "He was all over the place. He was fantastic."
Smith finished in double figures with 11 points including a perfect 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Jacob Walczak and Mason Monarski had seven points apiece and Keion Twyman had eight rebounds with his four points as the Cardinals remained one of two teams with just one loss in Big Rivers play, joined by River Falls.
Chi-Hi shot 44 percent from 3-point range (11-for-25) with five different players making at least one triple and Spaeth said the team has total confidence in everyone to hit those shots.
"100 percent in every one," Spaeth said of his confidence. "If you've got an open shot, take it. I trust every one on our team to hit an open shot."
Will Boser and McBride had 17 points apiece for the Old Abes, who were coming off a methodical 46-26 win over Menomonie on Tuesday.
Chi-Hi now prepares for a challenging three-game schedule next week against Division 2 state-ranked teams, starting Monday at Medford before hosting Onalaska on Tuesday with a showdown at River Falls on Friday.
"It's a loaded schedule and it's exciting for these guys to be able to do that," Proue said of the upcoming games. "It's exciting as a coach to be able to coach these guys in those games. Playing in an overtime game on a Friday night in the BRC is fun and then we get to go and do it three times next week too."