Jason Proue knew it right away.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to help the Chi-Hi boys basketball team top River Falls 59-56 on Monday evening at Chi-Hi, moving the Cardinals a game away from the program's first Big Rivers Conference title in more than 30 years.
The Chi-Hi senior knocked down the triple in the corner off a pass from Joe Reuter in front of the Cardinal bench. The Wildcats called a timeout and inbounded the ball under the Cardinal basket with 0.6 seconds left, but Reuter stole the pass to seal the team's sixth win in a row.
"Joe (Reuter) created the shot for me," Rogers-Schmidt said of his go-ahead three. "Joe crossed his guy and kicked it out, passed to me just like we do in practice and I just hit the shot."
Both teams came into Monday's game receiving votes in the Associated Press' statewide boys basketball polls and the game lived up to the hype. River Falls led by as many as four in the second half following a 3-pointer from Zach Johnson with 5:32 to go. But the Cardinals defense stiffened from there, allowing just one more basket the rest of the way — Mike Johnson's bucket with 39 seconds to go that tied the game at 56.
"Our team just played really good defense together," Rogers-Schmidt said. "We communicated with each other, switched, doubled, whatever we needed to do. We were talking through our defense out there on the court."
Following Johnson's basket the Cardinals were able to run down the clock and called a timeout. River Falls called a timeout after both teams hit the floor and Chi-Hi made its last shot of the game count as Rogers-Schmidt hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to cap off a 27-point performance.
"We had a nice action coming off and we just had play makers make plays," Chi-Hi's coach Proue said of the shot. "Joe had the ball in his hands and he saw Peyton in the corner and he made a basketball play. That's the thing with this team, they're willing to share the basketball. It's not just one guy, it's not just two guys.
"It's everybody. It's not my shot, it's our shot and that was an example of that on that last play."
The second the ball left his hands, Rogers-Schmidt heard the familiar voice of Proue telling him the shot was good and he was soon proven correct.
"It felt good, coach (Proue) called game in my ear and I knew it was going in at that point," Rogers-Schmidt said.
Rogers-Schmidt's four 3-pointers were a season high, three coming in the first half as the Wildcats did all they could to keep the 6-foot-6 forward from getting to the basket.
Reuter picked up his third foul with 9:28 left in the first half and was forced to the bench. Proue credited junior Bohde Torkelson for his play off the bench for Reuter and once the junior guard Reuter returned in the second half he scored all 12 of his points in the final 18 minutes.
"That's the trust we have in him," Proue said of Reuter. "Peyton's been in foul trouble this year and I roll with them. I'm not afraid to play guys with fouls with this team because I trust them all to be smart and make basketball plays and I'm really proud of him to continue to attack offensively and defensively without fouling."
Nick Bruder had 10 points and Jacob Walczak added eight as Chi-Hi moved one-and-a-half games in front of Eau Claire North for the league lead. River Falls led by as many as five in the first half following a three by JT Dougherty with 39 seconds to go. Bruder made a bucket in the closing seconds to set the game into halftime with River Falls out front 31-28.
Johnson finished with 15 points and JT Dougherty added 13 for the Wildcats, who received votes in the latest Division 2 AP poll. Chi-Hi received votes in the Division 1 poll. Liam Dougherty added eight points for the Wildcats as the 6-foot-9 Doughertys presented trouble down low, but the Cardinals were able to hold tough.
Chi-Hi can clinch at least a share of the program's first Big Rivers title since 1988 with one more win or Eau Claire North loss. The Cardinals venture out of conference for two games this week, hosting Medford on Thursday before playing at Oshkosh West on Saturday.
"We're not satisfied," Reuter said. "Not at all. We're always hungry, always pushing to get the next win."
Chi-Hi is back in BRC play next week at Menomonie on Feb. 25 before closing the regular season at River Falls on Feb. 27.