CORNELL — Caleb Balow had a season-high 28 points to lead the Cornell boys basketball team to its first victory of the season on Tuesday with a 58-49 triumph over Lac Courte Oreilles.
Balow scored 21 points in the first half as the Chiefs (1-10) raced out to a 32-21 advantage. Balow added seven rebounds and four assists while Davis Harshman finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
"It was great game for us tonight. Caleb did a great job of letting the game come to him and finished some good looks off of transition," Cornell coach Marcus Leland said. "Defensively we were quite active. Overall a good performance from us tonight to get the first victory."
Tyson Radamacher had 24 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (0-8).
Cornell plays at Bruce on Friday.
McDonell 72, Cadott 52
At McDonell, the Macks outscored the Hornets 37-21 in the second half to earn a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory.
JD Bohaty led McDonell (11-2, 6-1) with 22 points and was one of four Macks to finish in double figures as he was joined by Eion Kressin (18), Logan Hughes (13) and Trent Witkowski (10).
Mason Poehls scored 17 points and Brad Irwin added 11 for the Hornets (2-8, 0-7).
Both teams return to action on Friday as McDonell plays at Stanley-Boyd and Cadott is at Eau Claire Regis.
Stanley-Boyd 60, Fall Creek 50
At Stanley, the Orioles topped the Crickets for a Western Cloverbelt win.
Carsen Hause led all scorers with 16 points for the Orioles (3-8, 2-5). Lucas Smith added 14 points and Brady Potaczek finished with 12 points in the victory.
Luke Olson had 14 points for Fall Creek (5-6, 2-5).
Lake Holcombe 77, Bruce 33
At Holcombe, the Chieftains raced out to a 45-16 halftime lead on the way to an East Lakeland Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Kaden Kinney had a game-high 17 points for Lake Holcombe (9-2, 5-2) while Brock Flater scored 15 points, Kaden Crank added 14 points and Josh Jones finished with nine points.
"They're just playing great defense right now," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of her team. "Teams aren't getting it up the floor on us. Our defense has really picked up."
Chris Brockman and Brady Gauthier each scored eight points for Bruce (7-6, 4-3).
Lake Holcombe has won six games in a row and plays at New Auburn on Friday.
Thorp 58, Eau Claire Regis 51
At Thorp, the Cardinals prevailed over the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Ethan Reis scored 20 points for Thorp (8-4, 5-2) with Isaac Soumis close behind with 19.
JP Wolterstorff had 15 points for the Ramblers (7-4, 4-3).
Thorp hosts conference leader Altoona on Friday.