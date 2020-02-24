2-24 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Cadott's Poehls scores 1,000th career point in victory at Flambeau
Monday Prep Roundup

2-24 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Cadott's Poehls scores 1,000th career point in victory at Flambeau

TONY — Cadott senior Mason Poehls reached the career 1,000-point milestone as a part of his team-high 21 points on Monday as the Hornets boys basketball team bested Flambeau 65-44 in a nonconference matchup.

Poehls made four of his team's eight 3-pointers as the Hornets (7-14) jumped out to a 39-23 halftime lead on the way to the win.

Eddie Mittermeyer added 11 points with Cole Sopiarz and Mitchell Drilling each scoring 10 in the win.

Harley Opachan scored 12 points for Flambeau (9-13).

Cadott plays a road Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

New Auburn 71, Prairie Farm 46

At Prairie Farm, Ethan Harder scored 23 points as the Trojans topped the Panthers.

Triton Robey added 16 points including four 3-pointers and Ethan Patz scored 13 points in the win for New Auburn (13-8).

Nik Whitman scored 10 points for the Panthers (3-15).

New Auburn hosts Luck on Friday.

Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52

At Elk Mound, the Mounders bested the Blackhawks in a nonconference matchup.

Charlie Herrick scored 11 points to lead Bloomer (12-9) and made three of his team's 10 3-pointers. Dalton Cook and Austin Thur each had nine points and combined for five 3-pointers and Carter Rubenzer scored eight points for the 'Hawks.

Ryan Bohl led all scorers with 25 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range for the Mounders (11-10).

Bloomer plays at McDonell on Tuesday.

