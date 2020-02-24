2-24 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Cadott's Poehls scores 1,000th career point in victory at Flambeau

TONY — Cadott senior Mason Poehls reached the career 1,000-point milestone as a part of his team-high 21 points on Monday as the Hornets boys basketball team bested Flambeau 65-44 in a nonconference matchup.

Poehls made four of his team's eight 3-pointers as the Hornets (7-14) jumped out to a 39-23 halftime lead on the way to the win.

Eddie Mittermeyer added 11 points with Cole Sopiarz and Mitchell Drilling each scoring 10 in the win.

Harley Opachan scored 12 points for Flambeau (9-13).

Cadott plays a road Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

New Auburn 71, Prairie Farm 46

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Prairie Farm, Ethan Harder scored 23 points as the Trojans topped the Panthers.

Triton Robey added 16 points including four 3-pointers and Ethan Patz scored 13 points in the win for New Auburn (13-8).

Nik Whitman scored 10 points for the Panthers (3-15).

New Auburn hosts Luck on Friday.

Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52