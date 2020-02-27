2-27 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Potaczek, Smith push Stanley-Boyd past Loyal in Cloverbelt Crossover

LOYAL — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team won its third game in a row as the Orioles pushed past Loyal 57-47 in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday.
Brady Potaczek scored 18 points to lead the way for Stanley-Boyd (6-16) while Lucas Smith added 14 points and Carsen Hause also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Kole Bogdonovich had a game-high 23 points for the Greyhounds (10-12), 16 in the second half.
Stanley-Boyd starts the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday at Fall Creek. The Orioles won both regular season meetings with the Crickets.
River Falls 70, Chi-Hi 69
At River Falls, the Wildcats nipped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference finale for both teams.
Joe Reuter led all scorers with 26 points and made six of his team's 13 3-pointers for the Cardinals (17-5, 10-2). Jacob Walczak finished with 17 points to go with 10 rebounds, Nick Bruder had 13 points and Mason Monarski scored 11 points for Chi-Hi.
Zac Johnson had 21 points for River Falls (17-5, 9-3).
Chi-Hi is off until opening the Division 1 playoffs on Friday, March 6 by hosting Appleton East.
Marshfield Columbus 69, McDonell 57
At Marshfield, the Dons bested the Macks in a Cloverbelt Crossover contest.
JD Bohaty scored 18 points and Eion Kressin added 17 for the Macks (15-7).
Eden Jacobson led all scorers with 20 points for the Dons (10-12).
McDonell hosts Clayton on Tuesday in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest.