BLOOMER — A career night for Loren Stolt led the Bloomer boys basketball team to a 61-44 victory over Hayward on Thursday in the Blackhawks' Heart O'North Conference finale.
Stolt finished with 28 points on a crisp 11 of 13 shooting performance to go with a 6-for-8 effort at the free throw line. Stolt added six rebounds, two blocks and a pair of steals in the victory for Bloomer.
Caleb Ruf added 15 points, Bradley Sarauer scored 10 points and Zach Ruf finished with eight for Bloomer (16-4, 12-2).
Craig Burger scored 11 points for Hayward (12-10, 8-6).
Bloomer hosts Elk Mound on Saturday in its regular season finale.
Cadott 46, Greenwood 35
At Cadott, the Hornets outscored the Indians by 11 points after halftime in a Cloverbelt Crossover win.
Mason Poehls led the way for the Hornets (5-17) with 18 points while Coy Bowe and Noah Kahl added 11 and nine points, respectively.
Walker Suda scored 10 for Greenwood (6-15).
Cadott opens the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday at Spring Valley.
Stanley-Boyd 51, Owen-Withee 42
At Stanley, a strong first half helped the Orioles top the Blackhawks in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.
Noah Gillingham led all scorers with 20 points for Stanley-Boyd with 18 of his points coming in the first half as the Orioles (5-16) jumped out to a 30-20 lead. LJ Schmelzer scored 12 points and Jordan McKnight added 10.
Tyler Weaver finished with 13 points for Owen-Withee (7-14).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Durand next Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Lake Holcombe 65, Frederic 52
At Holcombe, the Chieftains hit seven 3-pointers in a nonconference win over the Vikings.
Brock Flater led Lake Holcombe (12-8) with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Kaden Crank with 14 points and Kaden Kinney with 12.
Adam Dreier had a game-high 17 points for Frederic (5-17).
Lake Holcombe hosts Prairie Farm on Friday at 5 p.m. to close the regular season.
Flambeau 63, New Auburn 45
At Tony, the Falcons outscored the Trojans 43-16 in the second half of an East Lakeland win.
Ethan Patz led New Auburn (7-12, 6-6) with 13 points with Nick Walker and Tristen Harder each adding eight.
Ethan Martin had a team-high 16 points for the Falcons (15-6, 12-0).
The two teams meet again next Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs at Flambeau.
Thorp 54, Gilman 44
At Thorp, Ethan Reis made eight 3-pointers as the Cardinals defeated the Pirates in a Cloverbelt Crossover contest.
Reis totaled 33 points while Isaac Soumis had eight and Ryan Stunkel seven for Thorp (13-9).
Gilman (12-9) was led by 16 points from Aaron Nagel and 11 from Ethan Grunseth.
Both teams open playoff action on Tuesday. Thorp hosts Chequamegon in Division 4 playoff action while Gilman hosts Lake Holcombe to begin the Division 5 playoffs.
