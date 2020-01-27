{{featured_button_text}}

THORP — The Thorp boys basketball team outscored Owen-Withee by a 35-18 margin in the second half to pull away to a 68-33 nonconference win on Monday.

Isaac Soumis led all scorers with 27 points for the Cardinals (9-5) while Ethan Reis added 19 points in the victory.

Aaron Ovyn scored 12 points for the Blackhawks (2-12)

Thorp plays at McDonell on Thursday.

Somerset 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

At Somerset, the Orioles trailed by three points at the break before falling to the Spartans.

Carsen Hause led the Orioles (3-10) with 13 points and was one of three Stanley-Boyd players in double figures, joined by Lucas Smith with 12 points and Jake Schneider scoring 10.

Ty Madden had a game-high 20 points for Somerset (10-4).

Stanley-Boyd hosts Cadott on Thursday.

