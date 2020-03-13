Prep Boys Basketball: Sectional finalist McDonell ends season on own terms with scrimmage in front of fans after cancellation of remaining playoffs

The McDonell boys basketball team will not have the chance to play at the state tournament for a fifth year in a row.

The Macks had their season come to an end on Thursday evening, but not after a defeat. McDonell defeated Thorp 47-35 in a Division 5 sectional semifinal matchup in Osseo, but in the hours following their game learned with the rest of the state the WIAA would be canceling the rest of the postseasons for the remaining boys and girls basketball programs.

That means Friday and Saturday’s state girls basketball semifinal and championship games did not happen. It means Saturday’s sectional final matchup for McDonell versus Luck in Superior is a no-go, snapping a string of trips to Madison for the program that dates back longer than any players on the roster have been in high school.

But McDonell received one more chance to play in front of its fans on Friday when the school hosted a short pick-up game in the Steve and Deb Roesler Gymnasium at the high school, the final on-court basketball activity for the Macks of the season while also honoring other achievements for school athletes and students from the winter.

The Macks split into two teams to play two 12-minute halves. The teams were coached by managers Vincent Van Sleet and Carter Grill, who entered the game in the final minutes to play.