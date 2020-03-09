Prep Boys Basketball Sectionals: Chi-Hi/Neenah, McDonell/Thorp matchups change sites
Prep Boys Basketball Sectionals

A pair of Thursday boys basketball sectional semifinals have moved sites.

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team's Division 1 matchup against Neenah has been moved to Marshfield High School for 7 p.m. while the Division 5 contest between McDonell and Thorp will be played at Osseo-Fairchild High School at the same time.

Chi-Hi (19-5) is back in the sectional round for the first time since 1998 and will meet the Rockets (21-3). The school is pre-selling tickets for $6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday in the main office at Chi-Hi. The winner moves on to Saturday's sectional final to meet the winner of the other semifinal contest between Kimberly and Eau Claire North.

McDonell (18-7) and Thorp (19-5) will square off for the third time this season when the Western Cloverbelt Conference foes meet in Osseo. The two teams split their meetings during the regular season. Presale tickets for the game can be purchased at either McDonell or Thorp High School's offices on Tuesday and Wednesday with a cost of $6 per ticket. The winner of Thursday's Division 5 contest advances to Saturday's sectional final to face the winner of Luck vs Northwood.

