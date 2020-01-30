The Thorp boys basketball team made one field goal in the final six minutes and 55 seconds of Thursday's contest against McDonell.
But that was just enough.
Jon Slagoski's putback off an offensive rebound with nine seconds remaining was the difference as the Cardinals edged the Macks 44-43 to stay alive in the Western Cloverbelt Conference title race.
Slagoski's bucket came off a 3-point attempt from the Cardinals (10-5, 6-3) as the senior corralled the loose ball and finished off the glass. Thorp then thwarted two JD Bohaty shots in the final seconds to pull within a game of the Macks (12-3, 7-2) in the conference standings. First Isaac Soumis blocked Bohaty's attempt near the basket out of bounds with less than a second remaining. Bohaty got another chance with a shot from the corner off an inbound that hit the front iron and bounced out as the Cardinals survived.
Thorp raced out to a 25-18 halftime lead and extended that advantage to 39-26 after a Soumis bucket with 6:55 to go. Ethan Reis led Thorp with 17 points while the Southwest Minnesota State commit Soumis finished with 16 points.
"We've been in a lot of games like this and the ball has been bouncing our way the majority of the year and tonight it didn't," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "There's (been) a lot of tight games without a lot of margin for error. You can look at free throws and those type of things, it was a one point game.
"Hats off to Thorp. They're very well coached, they're a great team. We knew it would be this type of game and it was a good game for both teams I think."
McDonell has shown a knack for spectacular comebacks this season and nearly pulled out another on Thursday. A 17-3 run gave the Macks their first lead of the second half with 1:58 to go when Trent Witkowski drilled a 3-pointer. Logan Hughes brought his team to within one earlier on a 3-pointer from the corner and the Macks followed by forcing a 10-second call in Thorp's backcourt.
"Their pressure was fantastic," Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said of McDonell's defense.
Soumis added a free throw with 2:30 left that would prove to be important and was Thorp's lone point for a nearly 5-minute stretch before Slagoski's go-ahead basket.
McDonell has mounted several late-game rallies in recent weeks, including overcoming a 7-point deficit in the final 35 seconds against state-ranked Alma Center Lincoln on Jan. 18. Sonnentag knew of the Macks' late-game heroics and didn't mind saying his team was a little lucky to pick up the win.
"With the number of close games they have won, I wasn't feeling real confident over in the coaching box," Sonnentag said of McDonell.
McDonell won the first meeting between the teams 40-33 on Dec. 12.
"(In the) first matchup we got some plays at the end when we really needed them," Schilling said. "Today we had to play from behind and playing from behind against these teams is pretty tough."
Eion Kressin had a team-high 13 points for the Macks with Bohaty also finishing in double figures with 10 points.
Altoona remained unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play with a 62-53 win over Fall Creek on Thursday and is now two games up on McDonell and three ahead of Thorp and Eau Claire Regis in the title race.
"We stayed in the race tonight," Sonnentag said. "If we lose this game then we fall out of the race completely."
Both teams hit the road on Tuesday as McDonell plays at Fall Creek and Thorp is at Stanley-Boyd.
The two teams are in the same regional and could meet again in the Division 5 postseason. Combined the two programs have won the sectional five of the last six years with each team taking home a state title.
"You've got to take the positives out of it," Schilling said. "You played two games against them (and) both games were very competitive. It's pretty obvious either team can beat the other team so that's why you play the games, you never know what's going to happen especially in a big-type playoff game and hopefully we can make it far enough (in the playoffs) where we get the opportunity to play them again."