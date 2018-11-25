STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd basketball team is hoping they won’t need much of an adjustment period this season with a strong core of returning players.
The team is looking for a more balanced attack to help them improve upon an 8-15 overall mark and a last-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt Conference at 2-12, as head coach Tom Hause begins his 13th season leading the Orioles.
“I think they know what’s expected. The things we run are similar so that should be a quick fill and we want to be able to add on to that too,” Hause said of how a veteran roster impacts the team’s preparation.
Stanley-Boyd brings back eight of the team’s 11 letterwinners from last year, including honorable mention all-conference guard LJ Schmelzer.
The senior averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game last season and is the top returning scorer following the departure of All-Western Cloverbelt first team member Brandon Herrick.
Also back in the starting lineup is William Reynolds and Clayton Carlson. Reynolds scored 4 points and grabbed 3 rebounds while Carlson was at 3 points and two rebounds.
Hause is looking for Reynolds and Carlson along Tristan Harris (4 points and 3 rebounds) to pick up some of the scoring this season. One benefit Hause said his team has this season offensively is the team’s balance.
“Last year we were led by a couple players and had a lot of inexperience beyond those players,” Hause said. “This year we should be a little more even through at least the eighth position, so I think that should help us.”
The returning group of experienced players has allowed the team to quickly implement the team’s concepts on offense and defense. The Orioles have been able to then focus on the finer details, like moving the ball with more decisiveness.
“We’ve talked about moving the ball at a faster pace. There were times last year we needed to slow things down. We weren’t very deep,” Hause said. “We were competitive for about three quarters of the game, and that last seven to nine minutes was really what did us in. So we want to be able finish games and I think being a little deeper is going to be one of those keys.”
Playing with a better pace and moving the ball efficiently is what Hause feels the team needs to do to find success as the team lacks the size to overpower opponents. He feels the team is off to a good start as they prepare to open the season on Tuesday at home against Greenwood.
“Just returning that many seniors it’s nice to see the chemistry they have and the work that they’ve done in the offseason,” Hause said.
Western Cloverbelt play for the Orioles begins on Thursday at McDonell before the team plays at the UW-Stout Northwest Tipoff Classic on Dec. 1 against Bloomer.
The Orioles have four road conference games to begin the season before hosting their first Western Cloverbelt game after the new year on Jan. 4 against Eau Claire Regis. The schedule then balances out with six home games in a row starting on Jan. 15 when Fall Creek comes to Stanley.
The Orioles also have nonconference battles with Mondovi, Athens, Turtle Lake, Ladysmith and Edgar.
