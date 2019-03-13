The McDonell boys basketball team played Athens on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in a Division 5 sectional semifinal matchup at Eau Claire Memorial.

The McDonell boys basketball team hosted Prentice in a Division 5 regional final matchup on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McDonell.

The McDonell boys basketball team hosted Gilman on Friday, March 1, 2019 in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup at McDonell.

The McDonell boys basketball team defeated Prairie Farm 78-47 in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at McDonell.

The McDonell boys basketball team defeated Fall Creek 84-76 in overtime on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at McDonell.

The Northwest Tipoff Classic was held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at UW-Stout as a day-long showcase of area boys basketball. McDonell, Bloomer,…

Check out the best photos from the McDonell boys basketball team's season thus far as the Macks head to state.

The McDonell boys basketball program is making its fifth appearance at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament this week. Take a look back a…

By the numbers

100

Sheboygan Area Lutheran has scored 100 or more points in five games this season including 104 in a regional final win over Young Coggs Prep.

44.6

Points allowed by McDonell's defense in five playoff games. The Macks allowed 51.6 points per game during the regular season.

27.6

Average margin of victory for Sheboygan Area Lutheran in its 25 wins this season. McDonell has an average margin of 16.4 in 18 victories on the year.

37

Percent of the Macks' points coming from beyond the arc. Twenty-five percent of the Crusaders points come from deep, although both teams average a little more than seven made triples per game.