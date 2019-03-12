The Northwest Tipoff Classic was held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at UW-Stout as a day-long showcase of area boys basketball. McDonell, Bloomer,…

What To Know

Pep Assembly

McDonell will be hosting a pep assembly on Thursday from 8:05-8:30 a.m. at the high school gymnasium before the team heads for Madison.

Tickets

Advance tickets for Friday morning's game will be available beginning at noon on Tuesday through Thursday at 10 a.m. at McDonell for $10 each.

T-Shirts

State t-shirts are available at the school beginning on Tuesday for $12 apiece.

Fan Bus

There will also be a fan bus leaving McDonell at 5 a.m. on Friday heading to Madison for the game. Cost for the fan bus is $10 per person and with sign-up held at the school office. Students in grades 6-12 will need signed parent permission to ride the bus without a parent and younger grades will need an adult with them to ride the bus. Seats are first come, first serve.