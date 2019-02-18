NEW AUBURN — The strategy was be aggressive defensively in hopes to spark the offense.
The New Auburn boys basketball team held Cornell to two points in the opening eight minutes, 26 seconds as it built an early double-digit lead in a 56-32 victory over the Chiefs in East Lakeland Conference action on Monday.
"Our goal coming into this game was if we could bother their guards enough we thought we could get some deflections and get some steals," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "We were able to get some success that way, just getting some steals leading to some run outs the other way."
Caleb Edinger and Michael Pederson each scored four points as the Trojans (7-11, 6-5) scored 10 consecutive points pushing a 4-2 advantage to 14-2.
"We just had dead legs and it showed," Cornell coach Marcus Leland said. "We just couldn’t get in a rhythm on both ends of the court."
With 3:30 left in the first half New Auburn has pushed it lead up to 15 as Pederson connected on his second shot from distance.
In response Cornell drained two 3-pointers, one by Ty Anderson and another from Austin Bowe before Wyatt Willmarth scored from inside the arc to narrow the deficit.
A 9-1 run to open the second half gave New Auburn an 17-point lead and Cornell wasn't able to get the game back to within single digits.
"We tried to switch it up to get some energy going man-to-man," Leland said. "That worked for a little bit especially towards the end of the half, which allowed us to get back and bring the game to nine at halftime, but we just ran out of gas which is why they pulled away the way they did."
New Auburn used a balance inside-outside combination in generating offense throughout the game. Post players Tristen Harder and Ethan Patz combined for 14 points — with each scoring seven — but it was the guard duo of Pederson and Edinger that led the offense.
In a loss to Lake Holcombe last Thursday the combo only had six combined points and Pederson — New Auburn's leading scorer — didn't make a shot from the field. On Monday, Edinger and Pederson combined for 32, with Pederson scoring a game-high 19.
"That’s always our gameplan to try and touch the post and then kick it out for our shots and we were able to hit a couple which stretches the defense a little bit which allowed us to get a little bit easier looks inside," Dahl said.
New Auburn recognized seniors Ethan Harder and Remington Robey prior to the game and while they haven't been counted on to lead the way on the scoreboard, Dahl said each has contributed significantly over their four years on the team.
"He’s been a part of our program for four years and has contributed in a more than just a stats, more than scoring a points or getting a lot of rebounds," Dahl said of Harder. "He’s smart and plays smart and that sometimes sparks us with a nice pass that he has or a nice box out.
"Remington Robey has also been part of our program for four years and he has a workmanlike mentality. He doesn’t complain, he just plays and when he gets his chance to play he plays as hard as he can."
Cornell just completed its fourth game in six days and can look forward to a week off from games. The Chiefs return to the court Tuesday, Feb. 26 at top-seeded Rib Lake to begin the Division 5 playoffs.
While this season has been full of adversity for the Chiefs with injuries and losses piling up Leland is encouraged by the continued effort show from his team.
"The thing that we’ve always had is we fight," Leland said. "That’s the nice thing about these guys, they continue to battle."
New Auburn concludes its regular season on Thursday with a trip to league-leading Flambeau before turning back around and opening the Division 5 postseason at Flambeau next Tuesday, Feb. 26.
A season ago, the Trojans upset Lake Holcombe, who entered the season finale undefeated in the East Lakeland and Flambeau currently holds an 11-0 record in conference play and the Trojans a looking for a repeat performance of what they accomplished to end last season. While handing the Falcons their first East Lakeland loss would be nice Dahl knows the playoff matchup carries more weight.
"We could possibly spoil their undefeated conference season party but the big picture we obviously we want Tuesday more so," Dahl said of the playoff game at Flambeau.
