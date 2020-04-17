Prep Boys Basketball: Thorp coach Sonnentag steps down after 21 seasons leading program

During his time leading the program, Sonnentag’s teams were known for their strengths in fundamentals and defense. Sonnentag started coaching seventh grade basketball prior to joining Moe’s staff as an assistant coach where he spent five years before becoming head coach and overall spent 28 years in the district as a coach at some level.

“This is a tough job, coaching,” Sonnentag said. “It’s tough and if I have a listening audience people have to remember it’s not an easy job to pull people together. It’s like teaching. Teaching and coaching are difficult jobs. To pull kids together, unite kids and — like teaching — you’ve got to accomplish something. Otherwise people don’t think that you are successful. So it’s easy to just do it and not be successful. To try and be successful and make tough decisions, it’s not easy because you have to make tough decisions sometimes.

“There’s some people that weren’t happy with me in my 21 years, I didn’t have the market cornered on that. But I hope they understood my intentions were the best.”

Sonnentag, Tetzner and Moe are the only three coaches to lead the Thorp program since the 1950s with Tetzner coaching the team until Moe took over in 1988-89.