Prep Boys Basketball: Thorp tied for eighth in final Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The Thorp boys basketball team was tied for eighth in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.

The Cardinals (16-5) are tied with Rib Lake (18-4) for eighth after the Cardinals were eighth in last week's poll.

Chi-Hi (17-5) received votes in the Division 1 poll and opens the playoffs on Friday against Appleton East.

Brookfield Central (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.

Prep Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: