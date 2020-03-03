Prep Boys Basketball: Thorp tied for eighth in final Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The Thorp boys basketball team was tied for eighth in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.
The Cardinals (16-5) are tied with Rib Lake (18-4) for eighth after the Cardinals were eighth in last week's poll.
Chi-Hi (17-5) received votes in the Division 1 poll and opens the playoffs on Friday against Appleton East.
Brookfield Central (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.
Prep Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Brookfield Central (6)
|21-1
|78
|1
|2. Madison La Follette (2)
|20-1
|74
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|21-1
|61
|3
|4. Milwaukee King
|21-0
|56
|4
|5. Hamilton
|19-3
|49
|5
|6. Neenah
|20-2
|39
|6
|7. Madison East
|17-4
|29
|8
|8. Kimberly
|19-3
|25
|9
|9. Brookfield East
|18-4
|13
|10
|10. Racine Case
|18-4
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Onalaska (7)
|21-1
|79
|1
|2. Seymour (1)
|21-1
|68
|2
|3. Nicolet
|19-3
|65
|3
|4. La Crosse Central
|17-5
|60
|4
|5. Stoughton
|19-3
|44
|6
|6. New Berlin Eisenhower
|17-5
|34
|8
|7. New Richmond
|19-3
|26
|5
|8. Milwaukee Lutheran
|17-4
|18
|7
|(tie) Hortonville
|17-5
|18
|9
|10. Whitefish Bay
|16-6
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn Area 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg Area 1, Tomah 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|22-0
|80
|1
|2. Wisconsin Dells
|21-1
|68
|3
|3. Wrightstown
|21-1
|60
|4
|4. Dominican
|19-3
|55
|5
|5. East Troy
|20-2
|48
|2
|6. Oostburg
|20-2
|42
|6
|7. Lake Mills
|19-3
|25
|7
|8. Lake Country Lutheran
|19-3
|19
|9
|9. Freedom
|19-3
|17
|10
|10. St. John's NW Military Academy
|17-5
|8
|8
|(tie) Sheboygan Falls
|18-4
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Cuba City (7)
|22-0
|79
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|21-0
|72
|2
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|17-3
|60
|5
|4. Lourdes Academy
|20-2
|47
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|21-1
|46
|3
|6. Darlington
|20-2
|44
|6
|7. Shiocton
|19-3
|42
|8
|8. Neillsville
|19-3
|19
|9
|9. Roncalli
|18-4
|16
|7
|10. Auburndale
|18-4
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2. Blair-Taylor
|20-2
|69
|2
|3. Monticello
|21-1
|62
|3
|4. Bangor
|21-1
|59
|4
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben
|18-3
|45
|5
|6. Randolph
|19-3
|37
|6
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|19-3
|30
|7
|8. Rib Lake
|18-4
|21
|9
|(tie) Thorp
|16-5
|21
|8
|10. Lincoln
|17-5
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.