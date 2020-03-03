Prep Boys Basketball: Thorp tied for eighth in final Associated Press Division 5 state poll
Prep Boys Basketball

Prep Boys Basketball: Thorp tied for eighth in final Associated Press Division 5 state poll

{{featured_button_text}}

The Thorp boys basketball team was tied for eighth in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.

The Cardinals (16-5) are tied with Rib Lake (18-4) for eighth after the Cardinals were eighth in last week's poll.

Chi-Hi (17-5) received votes in the Division 1 poll and opens the playoffs on Friday against Appleton East.

Brookfield Central (Division 1), Onalaska (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.

Prep Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Brookfield Central (6)21-1781
2. Madison La Follette (2)20-1742
3. Arrowhead21-1613
4. Milwaukee King21-0564
5. Hamilton19-3495
6. Neenah20-2396
7. Madison East17-4298
8. Kimberly19-3259
9. Brookfield East18-41310
10. Racine Case18-487

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Onalaska (7)21-1791
2. Seymour (1)21-1682
3. Nicolet19-3653
4. La Crosse Central17-5604
5. Stoughton19-3446
6. New Berlin Eisenhower17-5348
7. New Richmond19-3265
8. Milwaukee Lutheran17-4187
(tie) Hortonville17-5189
10. Whitefish Bay16-61110

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn Area 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg Area 1, Tomah 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)22-0801
2. Wisconsin Dells21-1683
3. Wrightstown21-1604
4. Dominican19-3555
5. East Troy20-2482
6. Oostburg20-2426
7. Lake Mills19-3257
8. Lake Country Lutheran19-3199
9. Freedom19-31710
10. St. John's NW Military Academy17-588
(tie) Sheboygan Falls18-48NR

Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Cuba City (7)22-0791
2. Stratford (1)21-0722
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science17-3605
4. Lourdes Academy20-2474
5. Iola-Scandinavia21-1463
6. Darlington20-2446
7. Shiocton19-3428
8. Neillsville19-3199
9. Roncalli18-4167
10. Auburndale18-4910

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)21-1801
2. Blair-Taylor20-2692
3. Monticello21-1623
4. Bangor21-1594
5. Wauzeka-Steuben18-3455
6. Randolph19-3376
7. Almond-Bancroft19-3307
8. Rib Lake18-4219
(tie) Thorp16-5218
10. Lincoln17-51110

Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News