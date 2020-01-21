ONALASKA — After last Friday’s win over La Crosse Central and having overtaken the Red Raiders for the top spot in the Division 2 state rankings, Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal was concerned with how his team would take the floor Tuesday night against Chippewa Falls.
“It’s just human nature, it’s just natural when you have an emotional game, come off a big win, to just not be sharp,” Kowal said. “And I didn’t think we were sharp at all tonight.”
Still, the Hilltoppers handled the Cardinals and earned a 73-52 nonconference victory for their eighth win in a row. Onalaska senior Tyrell Stuttley scored a game-high 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while senior Carson Arenz and junior Sam Kick added 16 apiece.
That trio was key as the Hilltoppers (12-1) shook off a sloppy start.
Chippewa Falls (8-4), which was coming off an impressive win over Eau Claire North, grabbed an early lead thanks to a pair of 3-pointers and poor passing by Onalaska. The Hilltoppers seemed out of rhythm and didn’t take their first lead until 13 minutes, 43 seconds were left in the first half.
Even then, Onalaska but didn’t build on that advantage until a run a few minutes later, which was sparked by Stuttley, Arenz and Kick.
A nifty bounce pass from Kick to Stuttley inside opened the floodgates. Arenz knocked down a 3 and added another bucket, Stuttley converted two more paint touches into points, and Kick had a layup after a steal to cap a 13-0 run that pushed Onalaska’s lead to 23-9 with 8:40 left in the first half.
“(Stuttley) had a favorable matchup inside, and we exploited it when we had a chance,” Kowal said. “I still thought he could have finished some more plays and (that he) made some mistakes, but he did enough.”
That run came after Chippewa Falls standout Peyton Rogers-Schmidt picked up his third foul with 11:20 left in the first half. With Rogers-Schmidt on the bench — and with the Hilltoppers switching to a zone — the Cardinals, who shot 38 percent from the floor in the first half, struggled offensively.
But Chippewa Falls junior Joe Reuter, who scored a team-high 18 points, hit a pair of 3s and helped the Cardinals cut the deficit to single digits multiple times late in the first half.
“There’s a lot of teams that come down here — and Onalaska’s such a great team — they come down here, and they get down a little bit, and then they fold. And our guys didn’t do that,” Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said.
Rogers-Schmidt got going in the second half after his team trailed 35-22 at the break; he scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half. But Stuttley, Arenz and Kick didn’t let up.
Stuttley continued to have his way inside, while Arenz — who was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc — and Kick were effective in transition and on the perimeter. The Hilltoppers led by as many as 28 in the second half, but Kowal hopes to see his team be more sharp when it takes the court Friday against Holmen.
“It was a good learning experience tonight,” Kowal said. “They know understand that you just can’t show up and play. You have to do little things correctly to be a great basketball team. We were just a good basketball team tonight; we weren’t a great team.”