The McDonell boys basketball team had to hold its breath.
Twice.
But the Macks survived a late rally attempt by Fall Creek in a 48-45 victory over the Crickets on Friday at McDonell.
The Macks remain unbeaten and in a tie with Altoona for first place in the Western Cloverbelt standings after the Rails defeated Eau Claire Regis 78-57 on Friday evening.
"That's kind of how we've played all year to be honest. Our offense has come and gone," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "That's the most it's gone for awhile but we held them to 45 points."
Eion Kressin scored a season-high 17 points while JD Bohaty and Logan Hughes each added nine in the win. The Macks won despite not making a shot from the field in the final eight minutes and 33 seconds of the contest. Kressin's final bucket of the night at the 8:33 mark pushed McDonell to a 44-32 advantage. But the Crickets wouldn't go away, scoring the next 10 points to close within two. Soren Johnson's steal and basket with 1:03 left cut the deficit to 44-42.
Trent Witkowski and JD Bohaty came through with clutch free throws in the final minute, making two bonus throws apiece bookending a 3-pointer by Fall Creek's Jayden Fitch to put McDonell out front 48-45 with 14.7 seconds left.
The Crickets had a final chance at tying the game and got off two solid attempts from distance, but neither went down and the Macks remained unbeaten.
"I was proud of our effort," Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. "We got down by 12 points with about eight minutes left in the game and I'm really proud of our kids (with) their effort. They didn't give up.
You have free articles remaining.
"McDonell's got a really good ballclub — they shoot the lights out, they're quick and (they have) good size."
McDonell led by as many as eight points in the first half before taking a 28-24 lead into the locker room. Fall Creek scored the first four points of the second half to tie the game before McDonell embarked on a 12-0 run that included 3-pointers from Jake Siegenthaler, Bohaty and Hughes.
The 6-foot-5 Kressin had his strongest effort of the season down low, scoring 12 of his points in the first half. Kressin entered Friday's game averaging eight points per game as teams began focusing more on the senior big man, freeing up opportunities from the outside for others for a McDonell team averaging more than six 3-pointers per game entering Friday's game.
"He gets a lot of attention from the opposing teams," Schilling said of Kressin. "The first couple games he was getting a lot of the other guys shots and tonight they let him go one-on-one a little bit more inside and he got some guys in foul trouble. We know what Eion can do. He's going to be one of our main guys scoring wise for the rest of the season."
Olson scored 13 points to lead a young Crickets team.
"We wanted to come in here and play with them (McDonell)," Storlie said. "I guess we gave them a good ballgame. We feel bad we let one slip away from us going into the Christmas break but McDonell's a good ballclub and we're young."
McDonell doesn't return to Western Cloverbelt action until hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 7 but plays two games at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout next week in Mequon. The Macks face Catholic Central on Dec. 27 before battling Saint Thomas More on Dec. 28.
The Macks will enter the new year tied atop the Western Cloverbelt with many important games on the horizon.
"This is a very tough conference. We're the only D5 school in it," Schilling said. "Right now we're 3-0 and that's good. But we've got a lot of home games in this stretch we've got to try to keep winning these because we have a stretch where we go on the road for a while too."