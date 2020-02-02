The 6-foot-2 Poehls averaged 17.3 points per game last season on his way to All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County second team accolades. Poehls also led Chippewa County with 70 made 3-pointers, showing the long range marksmanship that made him a player opposing teams had to account for at all times.
But Poehls wanted more.
With aspirations of playing college basketball, the senior knew he had to grow his game. Over the summer he started that process in AAU, gaining strength while working in a low post component to his repertoire.
“That’s something I really worked on, getting stronger and getting my body ready to be able to finish around the hoop,” Poehls said.
Dusty Burish is in his first season leading the Cadott program and knew right away that Poehls was going to be a player he built around. Poehls showed results immediately, scoring at least 23 points in three of Cadott’s first four games with a personal-high 30 points against Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 12.
“We like to get him inside for the high-percentage shots and try to get him to the line as much as possible,” Burish said.
Poehls said the physicality took some getting used to, especially in a conference like the Western Cloverbelt which features a number of high-caliber teams.
“There’s lots of body-to-body contact and you’ve just got to fight through it,” Poehls said.
Poehls perfected his shooting form at a young age on a mini basketball hoop he received for his birthday. He put up hundreds of shots on the hoop until he grew enough to graduate to the hoop outside. He is a three-year varsity player for the Hornets, coming off the bench as a sophomore before moving into the starting lineup in his junior season.
Through 12 games this year Poehls leads Chippewa County in scoring at 18.2 points per game with four games scoring at least 24 points. Poehls’ work down low has also opened things on the perimeter for some of the team’s sharpshooters. Ben Steffes entered Friday tied for eighth in the county in 3-pointers (20) while Poehls (17) and Eddie Mittermeyer (15) also ranked among the top half of county shooters.
“Once teams start doubling down in the post, then I can kick out to the 3-point line and I can trust my guys around me,” Poehls said.
Cadott picked up its first Western Cloverbelt victory of the season on Thursday, overcoming a 7-point halftime deficit to beat Stanley-Boyd 53-51. Poehls was a key part of the rally, scoring all 18 of his points in the second half to help key the Hornet rally.
Poehls, Brad Irwin and Mitchell Drilling have served as the veteran core for the team this year. Irwin and Drilling have shown the ability to be leaned upon for their scoring while Poehls has added to his game on the offensive end of the floor while his coach believes there’s still more room to raise his ceiling.
“He’s a very quiet boy, he doesn’t speak much. He listens well,” Burish said. “I think he still has another gear in him where he can really step up, especially on the defensive end. He can really be a difference maker on both ends instead of one side. We’re still trying to get that out of him.”
Consistency through 36 minutes has been the key for the Hornets this season. The team has played well in spurts, particularly in the first halves of games. But for the Hornets to build on those strong starts Burish said the team needs to keep the energy up throughout the game.
“As soon as we can put in that full game, more Ws will come around for us,” Burish said.
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-7-19
