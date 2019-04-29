Cadott’s Coy Bowe took third place at the Cloverbelt-Dairyland Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf on Monday.
Bowe shot a 40, four-over par to lead Cloverbelt competitors. An Eleva-Strum duo led the pack with Isaac Larrabee carding a 37 and Nick Higley shooting a par-36 to earn medalist honors.
The Hornets finished in a tie for second overall with a score of 182. Eleva-Strum won the team title at 171.
Sam Briggs shot a 46 to take 11th and Zak Schofield was 13th at a 47. Brant Bowe shot a 49 and Cole Sopiarz a 57.
Coy Bowe leads a group of five returning starters from last season and Cadott coach Scott Christenson had high exceptions for his group. The Hornets haven’t started how Christenson wanted but he remains confident they can find their footing.
“Right now we’re kind of slow starting to be honest. I was hoping for a lot more (considering) that we got everybody back,” Christenson said. “I think after we start getting into a few more matches I think they’ll find their groove.”
Bowe has paced the Hornets this season as he has earned 17 points for his team in Cloverbelt action as he sits in a tie for sixth individually in the latest Cloverbelt standings. Monday’s invite doesn’t factor in the conference standings.
Cadott currently is in fourth place as team with 46 points.
While Bowe has led the charge, Christenson feels the remainder of the returners have the ability to step up as well. Schofield has added 10 points in the standings and Sopiarz three.
“I think we have the potential to have all guys in the mid-40s,” Christenson said. “I just think it’s going to be on that right day and at that time whenever that is. Hopefully before the end of the season, that’s kind of our goal, to be in the top two or three in the conference. I think that’s pretty reasonable for us, top three for sure.”
Saints tie for second with strong top group
Myles Fish, Oliver Shakal and Adam Waldusky placed in the top 10 to carry McDonell/Regis to a tie for second with Cadott.
Fish finished in seventh with a 44 and Shakal and Waldusky both carded a 45 to tie for eighth with Gilmanton’s Carter Rud.
Isaac Petersilka came in a tie for 15th with a 48 and Fletcher Theisen shot a 52.
Waldusky is off to a fine start this season in Cloverbelt action. The senior is second in the conference with 24 points, just two back of leader Jared Weber of Neillsville/Loyal. Waldusky had taken second at a couple conference meets this season and McDonell/Regis coach Chris Longbella said Waldusky has put together a strong start to the season and he’s usually a guy that improves throughout the season.
“As he gets be on grass, playing on grass, practicing more, he usually is pretty good about putting together all parts of his game, getting better control of his golf ball as the season goes on,” Longbella said.
Shakal, Petersilka and Fish have provide quality depth for the Saints and they have been instrumental in the third-place start to the Cloverbelt standings.
Longbella said Shakal has improve as much as anyone on the team and he thinks Petersilka could continue to show improvement during his freshman season.
Reigning conference champion Osseo-Fairchild tops the season standings and Neillsville/Loyal is right behind. Longbella is hoping those two teams can knock each other off enough to keep the standings close. He said the Saints will also need to find a way to win a few conference meets to keep pace but if McDonell/Regis is within striking distance until the Cloverbelt Championships on May 14, Longbella said he’d feel good about challenging those top two teams.
“If we can keep it close we’ll still have a shot at it. I think we’re going to be in the mix,” Longbella said.
Stanley-Boyd looking for consistency from young group
The Orioles took ninth of 12 teams on Monday with a score of 226.
Stanley-Boyd coach Larry Norell said the team has been spending time focusing on what they need to do to improve, so he was a little disappointed that it didn’t show in the results.
Milo Koenig finished with a 48 to tie for 15th to lead the Orioles.
Koenig has shown flashes of brilliance, such as a win at last Thursday’s Cloverbelt meet hosted by Cadott at Whispering Pines where he earned medalist honors. Norell said when he finds success its because he is patience. He gets into trouble if he rushes.
“Once we get him to slow down his swing I think he’s going to be okay,” Norrell said. “He gets a little over anxious on some of the stuff and that puts him into trouble. When I get with him (in practice) and I slow him down he does pretty good. It’s just a matter being continuous and doing it on every swing.”
Mason Femlee finished with a 53, Brandon Buck shot a 61, Garret Sonnentag had a 64 and Carsen Hause carded a 76.
Stanley-Boyd has a young squad this season and they currently fall ninth in the Cloverbelt standings. Norrell said the youth might prevent this from being highly successful season and he has taken a long-term approach with hoping each one of his guys show positive steps with each added meet of experience.
“We have to be realistic and say we’re potentially the middle of the conference and hopefully we can improve our scores a little more, be respectable the rest of the season,” Norrell said.
Thorp came in seventh as a team. Alex Tyznik led the Cardinals with a 44 to tie Fish for seventh. Riley Frankewicz ended his day with a 49, Jon Slagoski a 55, Tyler Buss 56 and Zach Tieman 99.