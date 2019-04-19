The Cadott boys golf team has a good thing going for it as it enters this spring.
The Hornets bring back their entire team from a season ago, a good place to start for a team that wants to return to the top-part of the Cloverbelt Conference.
Seniors Coy Bowe, Zak Schofield and Zach Wojtczak, juniors Brant Bowe and Sam Briggs along with sophomore Cole Sopiarz are back for third-year coach Scott Christenson. The Hornets were fourth in the league standings a season ago as Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell/Regis finished first and second, respectively.
Bowe advanced to Division 3 sectionals last year following a 15th place finish in regionals. Bowe took 32nd at sectionals, shooting an 89 and is a four-year varsity player for the Hornets.
Cadott hosts a Cloverbelt Conference match at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Thursday as well as an invitational at the same site on Saturday, May 11. The Hornets will also see their home course in Division 3 regionals on Tuesday, May 21.
Bloomer faces turnover
The Blackhawks return a pair of players with significant varsity experience but will also have a large crop of new players this spring.
John Bleskacek was a first team All-Heart O’North Conference and Bradley Sarauer saw plenty of time in the varsity lineup in 2018 for the Blackhawks. Cole Boettcher and Logan Nelson each had limited varsity experience last year while JV players Bryce Zwiefelhofer and Fritz Ullom will make the jump to varsity.
Beyond those players new faces Alex Durch, Kong Sakul, Zane Baier and Kaleb Clements are new to the team this year for a Bloomer squad aiming to stay in contention in the Heart O’North.
Bloomer hosts its annual invitational on Friday, April 26 at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Koenig leads Stanley-Boyd returners
Milo Koenig will lead the way for returning players this spring for the Orioles and 34th-year head coach Larry Norrell.
Koenig took sixth place at Division 3 regionals a season ago and will be joined in the lineup by new faces Mason Felmee and Carson Hause.
Stanley-Boyd took fifth place in the Cloverbelt standings a season ago while Koenig took 22nd at sectionals to lead an Orioles team that advanced there as a team.
New faces for Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Many new varsity faces will aim to step up for a number of players lost from a season ago for the Knights.
Will Kleigle and Mike Readinger will make the move up from junior varsity into the varsity lineup while newcomer Raif Duzy could have an impact early on for the team. Tyler Fisk, John Readinger, Dylan Kolter, Samantha Burnes and Kyra Wright’s departures have left plenty of room for playing time in the lineup.