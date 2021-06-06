Prep Boys Golf: Chi-Hi's Elkin playing his best at right time entering sectionals

“When I stand over the ball, I feel like I know where it’s going to go, and having that confidence and reassurance is everything to a golfer,” Elkin said. “If you can do that, then you should be shooting pretty good every day.”

Kolinski said the leadership of both Elkin and McCauley has been helpful this year as the coach is in his first season leading the program.

“Just having those guys on the team is a calming reassurance for the younger players on the team,” Kolinski said.

Elkin has been at sectionals before but enters them this time in a much stronger place. He shot an 80 to tie for 13th place and won a playoff to advance out of regionals as a sophomore in 2019, but his first shot of the day in the sectional at New Richmond Golf Course sailed out of bounds, a mistake he plans to correct at Greenwood Hills.

“Honestly it was the nerves sophomore year,” Elkin said. “I got to the first tee box, and I sliced the ball out of bounds. That was my first shot at sectionals my sophomore year, and I’ll never forget that and I’ll always want that shot back and I know I’m not going to do that this year.”