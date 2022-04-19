Prep Boys Golf: Chi-Hi's LeMay quickly grows from golf newcomer to team captain

Zach LeMay has come a long way in a short period of time.

As a freshman, LeMay started playing golf for the first time. Tuesday afternoon he teed off in the Chi-Hi boys golf team's Big Rivers Conference opener at Lake Wissota Golf Course as a team captain and in the No. 1 spot in the lineup.

It's been a quick rise on a path paved with plenty of hard work over the last three-plus years.

LeMay didn't consistently pick up a golf club until the spring of 2019. He played baseball in the spring as a youngster but as he entered high school didn't want to continue on the diamond and his father suggested taking up a new sport — golf.

“(He said) play golf, you can play it the rest of your life," Zach said. "It’s fun and easy to pick up. You can do it for work when you’re older and they'll pay for it."

Zach had a steep learning curve with the sport. The night before his first day of practice he recalls watching a video teaching the introductory basics on the sport while longtime Chi-Hi golf coach Rick Silloway helped LeMay build his swing.

The first competition provided a tough welcome to the game as LeMay shot a 70 on the front nine of a Big Rivers Conference junior varsity matchup at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

“Even that first nine shooting 70, I just kind of fell in love," LeMay said. "It’s awesome to be outside and kind of be in your own little world sometimes.”

But despite the tough start, LeMay kept working.

During the summer of 2020 LeMay started taking lessons from a friend of his dad's in La Crosse before later taking lessons in Hudson.

He started out his junior season as the No. 5 golfer on varsity but struggled in his first tournament and lost out on his varsity spot in the lineup. But LeMay kept working and asked Chi-Hi coach Chris Kolinski what he needed to do to get back in the lineup.

A week later LeMay did and started moving his way up the depth chart and ended his junior season third on the team in scoring average.

“He said it best — work hard," Kolinski said of LeMay. "If you keep working at something you’ll definitely improve. The last four years he’s definitely put in the time.”

As a captain on the team, Kolinski has depended on LeMay to help out at times when he's unable to be there.

“He’s been doing that and holding this team together when I’m not around," Kolinski said.

And for a team that has seen its roster nearly triple since 2019, the example LeMay leads by is a good one for younger golfers to follow.

“It’ll be a good message to share with the team and now that we’re on the course and on the range it’s a story that can be shared now with the team,” Kolinski said of LeMay, “that if you put the hard work in and you put the time in you’ll become successful.”

LeMay said his consistency is the facet of his game that has improved the most as well as his course management.

His junior season ended by tying for 34th place at last year's Division 1 regionals in Superior and LeMay comes into his senior season with big aspirations.

“I would say my expectations are pretty high," LeMay said. "I push myself harder than I should sometimes but I would say getting up there with the top guys in the BRC would be the goal.”

LeMay opened his season by shooting a 45 on Tuesday afternoon, tying him with teammate Carsten Reeg among others for 21st place overall. Junior Caden Kolinski led the way for the Cardinals with a 38 to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place.

Bryer Niblett and Brody Markert each shot a 47 to finish in a tie for 28th place. Eau Claire Memorial's Cole Fisher shot a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors, one shot ahead of teammate Will Schlitz at even par.

The Old Abes were first as a team with a cumulative score of 147 with Hudson in second at 160, leading a tightly packed group of five teams within 15 strokes of each other as Chi-Hi came home fifth with a 175. The Cardinals are scheduled to continue action on Tuesday in River Falls before jumping back into Big Rivers competition next Monday back in River Falls and on Thursday, April 28 in Hudson.

