Prep Boys Golf Division 2 State: Improving short game helps push McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski to state

Biskupski’s freshman season on the links was ended before it ever started as the 2020 spring season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis entered this spring with a few golfers with experience as a part of a young roster, but the Saints took off from the opening tournament and finished first as a team in each regular season tourney they competed in. Biskupski was a big part of that and quickly caught on to how to manage a round at the varsity level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think he’s gotten progressively better at playing tournament golf,” McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Chris Longbella said of Biskupski. “(He) seems to have figured out how to play well in the circumstances where there’s the most on the line. He’s been doing well.”

Biskupski finished second to teammate Andrew Bauer in the regular season Cloverbelt Conference player standings, a part of a top-three train at the top along with Isaac Petersilka in third place. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis advanced to sectionals as a team with a second-place finish in regionals, and all five varsity golfers will return next year. Biskupski said that competition has helped everyone improve.

“We have a young team,” Biskupski said. “We’re not losing anyone next year and we just hope to get more solid every year.”