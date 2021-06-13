Prep Boys Golf Division 2 State: Improving short game helps push McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski to state

Ben Biskupski entered the spring boys golf season not fully sure what to expect.
He’ll end it at the state tournament.
The McDonell sophomore and McDonell/Eau Claire Regis standout will be in action at the Division 2 State Boys Golf Tournament beginning Monday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Biskupski earned his spot as an individual state qualifier after tying for fourth place at last Tuesday’s Division 2 sectional at Skyline Golf Club in Black River Falls. The sophomore shot a 4-over 76 to earn the final individual advancement spot, that coming after he tied for third place with an 8-over 79 at regionals a week earlier.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski ties for fourth at Division 2 boys golf sectionals, advances to state
Ben Biskupski shot a 4-over 76 to tie for fourth place on Tuesday and advance to next week's Division 2 state boys golf championships at a sectional hosted at Skyline Golf Course.
“I really just tried to focus on my game and hit greens, try to hit fairways and get out of there with pars,” Biskupski said of his round at sectionals. “If I leave myself opportunities for birdies then that’s even better.”
He did just that on his second hole of the day and delivered with a birdie putt to start 1-under after his first two holes. Biskupski has the ability to hit the ball for distance but said it’s been the success of his shots closer to the pin that have improved the most.
“What really helped me this last tournament was my short game,” Biskupski said. “My iron play has been a lot more solid. I’ve been hitting a lot more greens.”
Biskupski’s freshman season on the links was ended before it ever started as the 2020 spring season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis entered this spring with a few golfers with experience as a part of a young roster, but the Saints took off from the opening tournament and finished first as a team in each regular season tourney they competed in. Biskupski was a big part of that and quickly caught on to how to manage a round at the varsity level.
“I think he’s gotten progressively better at playing tournament golf,” McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Chris Longbella said of Biskupski. “(He) seems to have figured out how to play well in the circumstances where there’s the most on the line. He’s been doing well.”
Biskupski finished second to teammate Andrew Bauer in the regular season Cloverbelt Conference player standings, a part of a top-three train at the top along with Isaac Petersilka in third place. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis advanced to sectionals as a team with a second-place finish in regionals, and all five varsity golfers will return next year. Biskupski said that competition has helped everyone improve.
“We have a young team,” Biskupski said. “We’re not losing anyone next year and we just hope to get more solid every year.”
As far as the sophomore’s final round of the year goes, Biskupski wants to stay focused on what has served him well in recent rounds.
“I really want to focus on (my) short game because that really helped me this last tournament,” Biskupski said. “Short game is everything. It shaves off the most amount of strokes with putting around the green.”
This year’s state golf tournament is being held somewhere besides the standard location of University Ridge Golf Course near Madison. Division 1 golfers will compete at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids while Division 2 and 3 are in action at Trappers Turn.
Hard work and continual improvement have helped Biskupski grow his game in his first season of varsity competition, carrying him to the state tournament. That approach has helped him on the gridiron where he was an all-conference player for the McDonell 8-man team last fall and on the ice where he had 11 total points in helping the Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team advance a game away from the Division 2 state tournament.
“I think it’s continuing to get a little bit better by being focused on the things that are weaknesses and just doing what he’s been doing in the sense of playing smart,” Longbella said of Biskupski. “He’s pretty dogged in his approach to things in the sense that he’s even keeled. (It’s) hard to tell whether things are going well or going bad, which is always a good sign.”