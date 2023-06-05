KOHLER — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team is fifth in team scoring after the first day of the Division 2 state championships at Blackwolf Run Meadows Course.

The Saints are 42-over following day one in a tight group where second through sixth are separated by just 12 strokes behind Madison Edgewood (20-over).

Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski are a part of a tie for 15th place after each shot a 7-over 79 on day one. Josh Brickner is close behind in a tie for 20th with an 81 and Carter Grill tied for 44th with a 19-over 91.

Winneconne's Winston Knobloch shot an even-par 72 to take a one-shot lead into the second day. McDonell/Regis tees off early Tuesday morning for the second and final round.

Eau Claire Memorial is second in Division 1 team action at 16-over behind Sheboygan North at 8-over. Eau Claire Memorial's Parker Etzel shot a 3-over 69 and is tied with Kimberly's Aiden Cudney for first in the individual standings.

