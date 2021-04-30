Prep Boys Golf: McCauley ties for ninth to lead Chi-Hi at Hallie

In the first full week of competition the Cardinals have a seen a number of different faces in the lineup as Kolinski's team looks for its most potent combination. Caden Kolinski and Ethan Krause each shot a 48 while Owen McCauley finished with a 52 as the three were in their first varsity action of the season.

Carsten Reeg, Brody Markert, Zach LeMay and Landon Thiess had seen action earlier in the week and coach Kolinski said his plan for the first week was always to try to get several different players a chance in the lineup, both to see what they could do with the opportunity as well as not wanting to wear his team down early as they completed a stretch of 36 holes of golf since Monday.

Markert was strong in his first two meets, shooting a 92 on Monday before backing it up by tying Elkin for low score on Tuesday with a 45.

"He's been our most consistent player through the first three meets of the season," coach Kolinski said of Markert.

Eau Claire Memorial was the low team on Thursday with a score of 150 as all four scoring golfers shot 38 or better.

The busy schedule continues on Saturday with an invitational hosted by Stevens Point at Stevens Point Country Club before two competitions next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.