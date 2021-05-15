Prep Boys Golf: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Bauer shoots 1-over to earn medalist, Saints take top team spot at Stanley-Boyd Invitational

CADOTT — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team continued on its impressive and dominant path Saturday in taking first place the Stanley-Boyd Invitational as Andrew Bauer shot a 1-over 73 to take medalist honors.
Bauer led a charge of three Saints golfers in the top six and dominated the course's four par-5 holes, earning one eagle, two birdies and one bar en route to finishing at the top.
“He played really well on the par-5s," McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Chris Longbella said of Bauer's success on the longest holes.
McDonell/Eau Claire Regis shot a 324 to finish well in front of Marathon (359) and Medford (363) for the top team position.
Bauer finished one stroke ahead of Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley for the top spot.
Ben Biskupski finished tied with La Crosse Aquinas' Sam Dobbins for third with a 77 in a strong day with just one bad hole. Isaac Petersilka had a similar experience as he took sixth with an 81, working through one hole in which he had two shots go out of bounds. Josh Brickner shot a 93 to round out the scoring golfers for a McDonell/Eau Claire Regis team that has finished first as a team in each of the seven tournaments it has played including in Cloverbelt Conference action.
“I think the thing that I’m seeing that is the most exciting is they really seem to like it," Longbella said of the team. "They like to play golf, they like to practice, they like to try to get better, they like to do well. It’s a very easy group to be around. But it’s just one of those things where you don’t really have anybody that’s going through the motions and just showing up to play golf because they want to have a sport and that sort of thing.”
Brickner and Carter Grill have lead a group of players battling for the No. 4 and 5 spots on the varsity roster that offers plenty of competition for playing time.
“We’re pretty solid through eight guys, which is one junior, one freshman and six sophomores," Longbella said.
Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner finished with a 90 to lead the host Orioles, a score that tied him for 16th place. It follows up a strong effort from Brenner's last meet when he finished second at last Tuesday's Cloverbelt Conference event in Marshfield. Mason Felmlee finished with a 95, Dominic Raffetto shot a 99 and Sasha Nitz carded a 106 as the Orioles were 10th with a 390.
Cadott was two spots higher than Stanley-Boyd in the team standings in eighth with a 388. Sam Scheidler shot a 92, Peter Weir finished with a 93, Cole Sopiarz carded a 99 and Ethan Foldy had a 104 for the Hornets.
Sopiarz was the lone returner with experience for Cadott and coach Scott Christenson and the coach believes his team has what it takes to finish the season strong.
“I’ve seen it in practice. We had three good practices this week and watched them golf pretty well. I know they’re capable of shooting better, we’ve just got to put it together on the right day," Christenson said.
Thorp finished 14th with a 502, led by Zach Tieman (116), Jesse Windl (126), Connor Tieman (129) and Carter Tieman (131).
The Cloverbelt Conference schedule continues with two events this week, the first coming on Tuesday at Meadowview Golf Course in Owen before a Thursday matchup at Neillsville Country Club. The conference tournament is set for Tuesday, May 25 at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls to wrap up the regular season.