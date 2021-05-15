Prep Boys Golf: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Bauer shoots 1-over to earn medalist, Saints take top team spot at Stanley-Boyd Invitational

CADOTT — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team continued on its impressive and dominant path Saturday in taking first place the Stanley-Boyd Invitational as Andrew Bauer shot a 1-over 73 to take medalist honors.

Bauer led a charge of three Saints golfers in the top six and dominated the course's four par-5 holes, earning one eagle, two birdies and one bar en route to finishing at the top.

“He played really well on the par-5s," McDonell/Eau Claire Regis coach Chris Longbella said of Bauer's success on the longest holes.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis shot a 324 to finish well in front of Marathon (359) and Medford (363) for the top team position.

Bauer finished one stroke ahead of Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley for the top spot.

Ben Biskupski finished tied with La Crosse Aquinas' Sam Dobbins for third with a 77 in a strong day with just one bad hole. Isaac Petersilka had a similar experience as he took sixth with an 81, working through one hole in which he had two shots go out of bounds. Josh Brickner shot a 93 to round out the scoring golfers for a McDonell/Eau Claire Regis team that has finished first as a team in each of the seven tournaments it has played including in Cloverbelt Conference action.