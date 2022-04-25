Prep Boys Golf: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis continues hot start to season by winning Cloverbelt-Dairyland Invitational

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team is a competitive bunch.

Whether its on the golf course or playing darts or pool, the Saints want to win. And early on in the season they've done plenty of it.

The Saints continued their hot start to the season by taking first place as a team at Monday's Cloverbelt-Dairyland Invitational hosted by McDonell/Regis at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

McDonell/Regis finished with a team score of 323 to best Bloomer (343) and Marshfield Columbus/Spencer (354) at the front of the pack.

Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski tied with Marshfield Columbus/Spencer's Cole Noreen for medalist honors, each shooting a 77. Bauer finished first via scorecard playoff.

Monday was the continuation of a strong start to the season for a Saints squad with big expectations. The team win was the fourth straight tournament win for the co-op to continue a strong start after last year's Cloverbelt Conference championship campaign.

First-year coach Thane Berg said the Saints are a competitive group with a continued motivation to want to win.

“They love competition," Berg said. "After every single match they have come back to Lake Wissota Golf Course and they have practiced. They’ll play at least six holes. They will constantly be on each other to see who can get it closest to the pin or will go inside and play darts or pool.

"They just constantly love some sort of competition and I think that’s great."

Isaac Petersilka shot an 84 to finish 11th while Josh Brickner shot an 85 to tie for 12th and round out the scoring golfers. Carter Grill shot a 97 as the unscored golfer for the Saints.

Bauer, Petersilka and Biskupski have led the team in scoring at least once through the first five events of the season for a deep Saints squad that brings back the entire team from 2021.

According to the team, its competitiveness comes from growing up as multi-sport athletes and always wanting to compete — whether it's on the course in a meet or on the practice green against each other. That sort of motivation has served the team well.

“Growing up playing together you’ve got to have competition on and off the course," Biskupski said. "It’s fun."

“Competing with each other in practice, that’s what helps us out in meets and dealing with nerves," Bauer added.

McDonell/Regis started the season by taking fourth at a tournament hosted by Sauk Prairie on April 5. The Saints fared well at a tourney featuring many Division 1 teams and overall a busier schedule starting earlier has benefited the Saints.

“I definitely think it was huge to have our season start off early because this is about the time it was starting last year," Biskupski said. "So just to get that extra meet practice, I think that’s been a big help going into the season.”

Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek had a strong day in leading the runner-up Blackhawks by shooting an 80 to tie with Neillsville's Tucker Johnson for sixth place. Jonah Bleskacek wasn't far behind, shooting an 82 to take eighth place. Alex Poirier shot an 85 to tie with Bricker for 12th place and Karsten Bergh carded a 96 for the 'Hawks.

Cadott finished in seventh place as a team with a 381, led by Peter Weir tying for 14th place with an 88. Sam Scheidler shot a 92 to tie for 20th, Ethan Foldy finished with a 94 and Jacob Ackley shot a 107 for the Hornets.

Dominic Raffetto finished near the top to lead Stanley-Boyd after shooting an 89 to tie for 17th place. Sasha Nitz carded a 110, Cole Brenner shot a 111 and Austen Seichter ended the day with a 115 as the Orioles were 11th with a team score of 425.

Connor Tieman paced Thorp by shooting a 111, followed by Carter Tieman with a 118, Jesse Windl carding a 119 and Thomas Abramczak shooting a 128.

McDonell/Regis, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd are back in action on Wednesday at a meet hosted by Colfax/Elk Mound at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax while Bloomer is off to Barron for an invite hosted at Rolling Oaks Golf Course.

All five teams are scheduled to be in action on Friday at the Bloomer Invitational hosted at Veteran's Memorial Golf Course in Bloomer.

