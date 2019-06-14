{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Photo

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced McDonell/Regis' Myles Fish and Fletcher Theisen as academic all-state selections for the 2019 golf season.

Fish and Theisen helped lead the Saints to a Division 2 regional runner-up finish and an eighth place finish at sectionals.

The senior Fish shot an 80 at the a sectional in Hayward which left him a stroke short of qualifying individually for the state tournament.

Criteria to be met to be selected are a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25, participation in at least 75 percent of a team's varsity matches and are a sophomore, junior or senior. There were 401 students from 125 different high schools that were recognized.

