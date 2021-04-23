Prep Boys Golf Preview: Bloomer brings growing numbers, excitement into season

Numbers and excitement are high this spring for the Bloomer boys golf team.
The Blackhawks have 17 athletes in the program, the most for fifth-year coach Mark Dachel since he took over the program.
Seniors Logan Nelson and Bryce Zwiefelhofer and junior Kaleb Clements are the only returning golfers with varsity experience and they are joined by a large group of newcomers that will vie for time in the lineup and have already made an impact.
Senior Zach Steinmetz, juniors Alex Poirier, Cael Iverson and Isaac LaGesse, sophomores Drew Coubal, Grant Fox, Ethan Rubenzer, Christian Handrahan, Stella Nelson and Emma Southworth and freshmen Karsten Bergh, Jake Bleskacek, Jonah Bleskacek and Kaitlyn Bohl are all new to the program for 2021.
“Our upperclassmen have very few varsity matches under their belt,” Dachel said. “We will get better as the season moves on.”
Bloomer opened the season on Thursday with a Heart O’North match victory over Cameron 199-233 at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Bloomer’s Bergh and Poirier tied Cameron’s Ethan Swan for medalist honors with each shooting a 46. Bryce Zwiefelhofer shot a 52 and Stella Nelson carded a 55 to round out the scoring golfers for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer is back on the course Monday when it hosts Northwestern and hosts its annual Bloomer Invitational next Friday at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Sopiarz top returner for Cadott
Senior Cole Sopiarz will serve as the top returner for the Hornets.
Sopiarz finished tied for ninth at Division 3 regionals in 2019 after shooting an 85 and is the lone returner with experienced at the varsity level.
Juniors Cole Ackley, Brett Schofield and Sam Scheidler have one year of junior varsity experience with junior Ethan Foldy in his first season of varsity competition. Junior Kaleb Sonnentag and sophomore Peter Weir join the program and the lineup in their first season of high school golf overall.
Cadott opened the season with a Cloverbelt Conference contest on Thursday in Osseo and is back in action on Monday when Eau Claire Regis/McDonell hosts a league event at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Felmlee leads way with Stanley-Boyd
Mason Felmlee just missed on advancing to Division 2 sectionals as a sophomore and is the top returning golfer this year with the Orioles.
Felmlee shot a 94 at regionals in 2019 to tie for 24th as he was three shots off the final individual sectional qualifying position and is back for Stanley-Boyd for one more season.
Isaac Brenner and Dominic Raffetto join the program for the Orioles and 36th-year coach Larry Norrell.
Stanley-Boyd started the season with Thursday’s Cloverbelt event in Osseo before Friday’s invitational in Medford. The Orioles will compete at Monday’s league event in Eau Claire and later in the season host an invitational on May 15 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.
Redinger returns for Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Senior Michael Redinger is the lone returning golfer this spring for the Knights.
Redinger finished in 44th place at the Division 3 regionals in 2019 and third-year coach Dan Wimmer said the senior will be looked at to lead an otherwise youthful lineup.
Olivia Keiser and Elliot Peterson are new golfers that may make an impact in the lineup as the Lake Holcombe/Cornell program has nine players overall including eight playing the sport for the first time.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to open conference play by hosting a match at Entwood Golf Course in Holcombe on Thursday.