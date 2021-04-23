Prep Boys Golf Preview: Bloomer brings growing numbers, excitement into season

Numbers and excitement are high this spring for the Bloomer boys golf team.

The Blackhawks have 17 athletes in the program, the most for fifth-year coach Mark Dachel since he took over the program.

Seniors Logan Nelson and Bryce Zwiefelhofer and junior Kaleb Clements are the only returning golfers with varsity experience and they are joined by a large group of newcomers that will vie for time in the lineup and have already made an impact.

Senior Zach Steinmetz, juniors Alex Poirier, Cael Iverson and Isaac LaGesse, sophomores Drew Coubal, Grant Fox, Ethan Rubenzer, Christian Handrahan, Stella Nelson and Emma Southworth and freshmen Karsten Bergh, Jake Bleskacek, Jonah Bleskacek and Kaitlyn Bohl are all new to the program for 2021.

“Our upperclassmen have very few varsity matches under their belt,” Dachel said. “We will get better as the season moves on.”

Bloomer opened the season on Thursday with a Heart O’North match victory over Cameron 199-233 at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Bloomer’s Bergh and Poirier tied Cameron’s Ethan Swan for medalist honors with each shooting a 46. Bryce Zwiefelhofer shot a 52 and Stella Nelson carded a 55 to round out the scoring golfers for the Blackhawks.