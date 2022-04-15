Prep Boys Golf Preview: Cadott returns core to challenge in Cloverbelt

The Cadott golf team returns four varsity competitors from a season ago, including a sectional qualifier, as the Hornets look to compete in the Cloverbelt Conference title race.

Sixth-year coach Scott Christenson has four players who earned significant conference points back this year with the return of Peter Weir, Ethan Foldy, Sam Scheidler and Jacob Ackley. Scheidler earned the most conference points a season ago with 18 to finish six points out of earning all-conference honors.

Weir advanced to sectionals and finished 16th overall, five strokes away from advancing to state individually. The junior will miss the start of the season as he recovers from an injury but is expected to return for the bulk of the season.

Those four players helped the Hornets finish in a tie for third place in the Cloverbelt Conference standings a season ago behind McDonell/Regis and Marshfield Columbus.

The Hornets started the season Monday by finishing fourth at a Cloverbelt match in Bloomer with a 198. Weir shot a 47 to lead the charge, followed by Ackley (49), Scheidler (50) and Foldy (52).

Bloomer moves in

One of the teams the Hornets will be battling for position in the Western Cloverbelt is newcomer Bloomer.

The Blackhawks are in their first year with the conference and bring back many players from its final season in the Heart O’North. Sophomores Karsten Bergh, Jake Bleskacek, Jonah Bleskacek and Kaitlyn Bohl saw plenty of time in the lineup as freshmen, with seniors Alex Poirier, Cael Iverson and junior Stella Nelson back after seeing time on varsity a season ago.

Seniors Issac LaGesse, Caleb Clements and juniors Grant Fox, Ethan Rubenzer, Christian Handrahan and Emma Southworth also return and are joined by newcomers Bowen Rothbauer, Zachary Pieper, Dean Herman, Mason Langman, Carson McMullin and Lilly Nelson for a Blackhawks team with plenty of options to choose from.

Overall the team has its largest roster in its six seasons under coach Mark Dachel and had to add a junior varsity coach to help with the growing numbers. Jonah Bleskacek tied for medalist honors at Monday’s Cloverbelt meet in Bloomer after shooting a 39. Poirier was third with a 41 followed by Jake Bleskacek (44) and Bergh (51).

NOTE: Preview information from Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe/Cornell wasn’t provided in time for this preview.

