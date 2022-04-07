Prep Boys Golf Preview: Entire Cloverbelt Conference champion lineup returns for hungry McDonell/Eau Claire Regis program

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team came up short of a goal last season.

The same main players return this spring in an effort to get the Saints over the top.

McDonell/Regis brings back its entire starting lineup that won the co-op’s first Cloverbelt Conference title before advancing to sectionals and finishing sixth.

The main new face this year for the Saints is first-year coach Thane Berg, who enters a program ready made to contend.

“We have quite a few juniors,” Berg said. “They’re leaders of the team. They actually will lead in many of the drills and practices after I give instruction. We’ve got a lot of freshmen as well – about 10 freshmen which is exciting. The future of the program is very athletic. They’re all multi-sport athletes which is very exciting.”

Senior Isaac Petersilka and juniors Andrew Bauer, Ben Biskupski, Josh Brickner and Carter Grill were the nucleus of last year’s conference championship squad that went on to take second at Division 2 regionals before finishing sixth at sectionals, 18 strokes behind Black River Falls for the final advancement position to team state. Biskupski moved on individually after he tied for fourth and went on to take 20th place overall at the Division 2 state tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Bringing all that talent back with a large group of athletic youngsters waiting in the wings has the team champing at the bit to play and the coach ready to help them along the way.

“It makes me very hungry and want them to succeed even more,” Berg said. “They fell short on making it to state last year; that’s a big goal this year.”

The Saints started the season on a high note by taking fourth place as a team at last Tuesday’s Sauk Prairie Invitational at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac. Bauer came in fifth with a 79 as the team held its own and played consistent at a tournament made up primarily of Division 1 schools.

“That was the goal for (the opener),” Berg said of the consistent play. “I wanted them to shoot a consistent front side and back nine. Most of them achieved that and what it showed me is they have mental toughness. They were able to battle through the wind conditions (and) the weather.”

The team has five total invitationals on its roster that will include many larger schools, a scheduling measure done by design to prepare the team for the postseason. Thursday’s Cloverbelt Conference opener in Osseo was postponed due to inclement weather and the team is scheduled to be back in action on at Bloomer on Monday. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis has two home meets on the schedule with an event on April 25 at Lake Wissota Golf Course and a May 12 event at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

Berg is an Eau Claire Regis graduate but teaches at McDonell and said the players coming from rival schools hasn’t mattered as they’ve formed a winning combination with the co-op first beginning in 2016.

“When we come together we are one team,” Berg said. “That’s actually what I mentioned at our first practice. I know these are two different schools that may have a rivalry in other sports like basketball but when we’re together for Saints golf this is where you’re one team.

“You’re going to fight as one, you’re going to grow as one.”

Schedule Date Host April 5 at Sauk Prairie April 7 at Osseo-Fairchild April 11 at Bloomer April 19 at Fall Creek April 21 at Cadott April 25 Home meet April 27 at Colfax April 29 at Bloomer May 2 at Marathon May 7 at Stanley-Boyd May 9 at Kohler May 12 Home meet May 13 at Marshfield Columbus May 14 at Chi-Hi May 17 at Osseo-Fairchild (Cloverbelt)

