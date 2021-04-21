Prep Boys Golf Preview: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis leaning on experienced golfers to lead

“We’ve got three kids that are pretty good as known entities and playing a lot of golf,” Longbella said. “They’ve played some tournament golf and they should be solid.”

Beyond that trio Carter Grill, Josh Brickner and Jagger Theisen will vie for time in the lineup. Overall the Saints have 14 players in the program, a solid number that allows McDonell/Eau Claire Regis to field varsity and junior varsity teams. Inviting spring weather prior to Monday’s start of practice allowed the players to get out and play, both on their own as well as during team contact days that were held leading up to the start of the season.

Whoever ends up in the lineup for the Saints, Longbella wants them to get comfortable with playing competitive tournament golf, something many of them haven’t done as of yet.

“I think (we’re looking for) just how to play tournament golf where we’re being smart about course management and getting them in the mode of how to play when you’re keeping score and not wasting strokes and things like that,” Longbella said.

Mother Nature’s unpredictable wrath for Wisconsin springs has caused chaos to spring schedules over the year and while many sports will be starting with games and competitions later than normal, it’s about the same schedule for golf.