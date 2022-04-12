Prep Boys Golf Preview: Rapidly growing numbers add excitement, competition for Chi-Hi

The Chi-Hi boys golf team is in an enviable position.

But that doesn’t mean Mother Nature is doing it any favors.

The Cardinals have 35 players in the program this year, nearly three times what the program had three years ago. But lingering winter weather has meant the team has stayed indoors for most of the first few weeks of practices.

After school practices have been held indoors in the high school library with an occasional venture outside to hit some balls in an open field. But as of yet, the team has been unable to land consistent playing time out on the program’s home course at Lake Wissota or any of the surrounding courses.

“We’re still waiting to see what we have and get out to the golf course, hopefully (this) week,” second-year coach Chris Kolinski said. “But right now it’s just putting and pitching.”

Chi-Hi had 12 players in its program for the 2019 season before 2020 was wiped out amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team came back last year with a solid 22 players on the team but saw that number grow by more than a dozen this year. That means plenty of potential players for lineups; but until the team gets outside consistently, it also means a lot of players are limited to the few activities that can be done indoors.

“We do the best we can,” Kolinski said. “(Last week) we were looking at swings and you just don’t get the best chance to get the one-on-one time even last year when we thought we had a lot of kids. At this point, it’s pretty difficult to see what we have. The kids seem to know each other, and everybody’s getting along. That’s good for team camaraderie. But we’re still in the initial process of seeing what we have.”

Seniors Zach LeMay and Landon Thiess lead the returners this season as captains. Fellow senior Carsten Reeg and juniors Brody Markert and Caden Kolinski are the other top returners for a Cardinals team that finished sixth at Division 1 regionals a season ago. Sophomores Ethan Krause and Isaiah Boehnen were credited by their coach for the work they put in last summer and could break into the lineup, but early on in the season Kolinski said he may lean on his returners until he has more information on the newcomers to see who works best where.

Chi-Hi is scheduled to begin play on Wednesday with a invitational hosted by Hudson at Troy Burne Golf Club, and the Cardinals will host the first Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota Golf on April 19. The month of May is shaping up to be even busier for the team with nine varsity events scheduled for the first half of the month.

“We have meets every day starting May 1 for two weeks straight (with) JV and varsity,” Kolinski said. “So we’re going to have a lots of combinations going to other meets just to see what we have in the stable here. We have so many kids to choose from. It’s a good thing. We’re still learning what we have.”

That stretch includes the team’s other home event of the spring when the Cardinals host the Chi-Hi invitational at Lake Wissota on May 14.

Chi-Hi figures to have a busy spring and has plenty of players waiting for the chance to show what they can do — just as soon as Mother Nature allows for the opportunity.

“Once the weather breaks we’re going to be out there, it’s going to be 35 kids with a limited amount of space,” Kolinski said. “So we’re going to try to have really segmented practices and to get everybody rotated so we can get people through and we’ll be working hard. That’s for sure.”

