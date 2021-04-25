Prep Boys Golf Preview: Seniors Elkin, McCauley lead the way for Chi-Hi

A pair of seniors will lead the way this spring for the Chi-Hi boys golf team with plenty of others pushing for time in the lineup behind them.

Brett Elkin and Aiden McCauley will be the cornerstones for the Cardinals and first-year coach Chris Kolinski this spring, with both bringing plenty of varsity experience to the course.

“Everybody is out here giving it 100 percent. We’re excited,” Kolinski said. “We’ve seen great improvement from when we started with our contact days two weeks ago, and from that point until now we’ve seen big strides in the kids’ games. We’re looking forward to seeing how they do on the course.”

Elkin advanced to Division 1 sectionals in 2019 as a sophomore after advancing out of a sudden death playoff at regionals in Superior. He was voted a team captain following his sophomore season and was a medalist at the program’s home invite two years ago. McCauley tied for 31st at regionals as a sophomore for the Cardinals.

Beyond that veteran duo, juniors Zach LeMay, Landon Theiss and Carsten Reeg — as well as sophomores Brody Markert, Owen McCauley and Caden Kolinski — are among the many that will be in play for time in the varsity lineup.