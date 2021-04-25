Prep Boys Golf Preview: Seniors Elkin, McCauley lead the way for Chi-Hi

A pair of seniors will lead the way this spring for the Chi-Hi boys golf team with plenty of others pushing for time in the lineup behind them.
Brett Elkin and Aiden McCauley will be the cornerstones for the Cardinals and first-year coach Chris Kolinski this spring, with both bringing plenty of varsity experience to the course.
“Everybody is out here giving it 100 percent. We’re excited,” Kolinski said. “We’ve seen great improvement from when we started with our contact days two weeks ago, and from that point until now we’ve seen big strides in the kids’ games. We’re looking forward to seeing how they do on the course.”
Elkin advanced to Division 1 sectionals in 2019 as a sophomore after advancing out of a sudden death playoff at regionals in Superior. He was voted a team captain following his sophomore season and was a medalist at the program’s home invite two years ago. McCauley tied for 31st at regionals as a sophomore for the Cardinals.
Beyond that veteran duo, juniors Zach LeMay, Landon Theiss and Carsten Reeg — as well as sophomores Brody Markert, Owen McCauley and Caden Kolinski — are among the many that will be in play for time in the varsity lineup.
“We have the luxury of having a lot of kids to choose from,” coach Kolinski said. “We’re going to have 10-12 guys who if they show improvement they could probably play varsity this year. So we are going to be able to mix up the lineups to see who the best fit on varsity is so by the time we get to conference (meet at the end of May) we’re ready to go at Wild Ridge.”
The mild spring weather allowed the team to get out on the course more than perhaps in years past, helpful for a new coach and a team with many new players.
“We had to deal with some rain showers. The (Lake Wissota golf) course has been phenomenal to us,” coach Kolinski said. “They’ve been really accommodative using the course and their facilities so we’re very appreciative about that.”
Rick Silloway was known for his quick wit, caring nature and commitment for teaching. The longtime Chi-Hi boys golf coach and elementary school teacher passed away last Friday at the age of 70.
Kolinski is in his first spring as coach after taking over the program from longtime coach Rick Silloway, who passed away last November because of complications from COVID-19. Silloway had led the Chi-Hi boys program since 1990, was a driving force behind the return of the Chi-Hi girls program last decade and was one of the most recognizable people in the local golf community.
Kolinski was initially set to serve as Silloway’s junior varsity coach in 2020 before that season was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cardinals open the season with a flurry of events that start Monday with an invitational hosted by Hudson at Troy Burne Golf Course. Overall the Cardinals will be in action six times in the first two weeks of the season as a part of a schedule that offers few breathers before the Big Rivers Conference tournament on May 27.
“I think we are ready to go,” coach Kolinski said. “The kids put a lot of time in here in the last couple weeks with this shortened season.”