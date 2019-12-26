ROCHESTER, Minn. — Nick Carlson scored three goals while Isaac Frenette added two as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team blanked Albert Lea 8-0 on Thursday afternoon at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.
Carlson scored twice in the first period as Chi-Hi jumped out to a 5-0 lead before adding two goals in the second period another in the third. Ben Carlson, Isaac Lindstrom and Owen Krista each scored as well for Chi-Hi while Frenette added three assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 35 shots he faced in goal for the shutout.
Chi-Hi is back in action at the tournament on Friday when the Cardinals face Rochester Lourdes (Minn.).