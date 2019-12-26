{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Carlson

Carlson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Nick Carlson scored three goals while Isaac Frenette added two as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team blanked Albert Lea 8-0 on Thursday afternoon at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.

Carlson scored twice in the first period as Chi-Hi jumped out to a 5-0 lead before adding two goals in the second period another in the third. Ben Carlson, Isaac Lindstrom and Owen Krista each scored as well for Chi-Hi while Frenette added three assists.

Bridger Fixmer stopped all 35 shots he faced in goal for the shutout.

Chi-Hi is back in action at the tournament on Friday when the Cardinals face Rochester Lourdes (Minn.).

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0