Two goals allowed early in the third period by the Chi-Hi boys hockey team were too much to overcome as the Cardinals fell 4-2 in a Big Rivers Conference contest with Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Tied at one goal apiece entering the third period, Eau Claire Memorial (3-3-1, 3-0-0) took the lead and extended it with two goals in the first four minutes out of the intermission.
The Cardinals (4-2-1, 3-1) entered the third period with a 5-3 disadvantage on the ice after being penalized late in the the second. Chi-Hi was able to kill the first penalty but the Old Abes got a power-play goal from Andrew Roberts off assists from Max Savaloja and Carter Ottum to go up 2-1.
"We talked about trying to kill off this penalty and they get one in the early in the third and they capitalize on another one and they got the momentum there," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "I give my team credit, they fought back. We had our opportunities. Had the puck in front of the net a couple of times, just couldn’t capitalize."
About two minutes after Eau Claire Memorial went up one, Kaden Kohlhepp added to the Old Abes lead.
Cole Koxlien cut the Chi-Hi deficit to one with about seven minutes left in the game and the Cardinals had their chances to even the score late. A two-man advantage with three minutes to go in the game gave the Cardinals a scoring opportunity. Chi-Hi was on the power play until the final minute but would be denied during the closing stretch.
Eau Claire Memorial added an empty net goal in the final minute.
Jaden Hoople had 23 saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi was out shot 27-19.
Penalties throughout the game and especially closing out the second period hurt the Cardinals as the team had eight penalties for the game, which is something Parker knows his team needs to clean up.
"We're trying to find ourselves, see what we can do on a five-on-five with Eau Claire Memorial. I think we held our own but then we went backwards and sat in the box and it's not the refs fault," Parker said. "We have to take ownership and somehow fix it.
"I’m not sure right now if we are a real smart team. It seems to me that we took some real bad penalties."
Eau Claire Memorial pulled ahead to start the game as the Old Abes received an unassisted goal from Joe Kelly at the 7:45 mark of the first period.
The Old Abes held that advantage until Issac Frenette evened the score in 10th minute of the second period with assists from Tyler Bohland and AJ Schemenauer.
While Chi-Hi fell short on the ice, they were able to make a positive impact off of it. The team dedicated the game as a tribute to the Girl Scouts, wearing brown and green jerseys and holding a fundraiser between the first and second period. The 'miracle minute' raised more than $2,000 as community members teamed up with the Cardinals to support the Girl Scouts.
"We got to look at and understanding that we’re playing a game out here and we have people dealing with some very tough emotional things," Parker said, "Losing a family member or members and how difficult that must be for them. The community support (at tonight's game) is just awesome. That’s the big picture thing. We just played a hockey game."
Chi-Hi returns to the ice next Thursday when they host Tomah/Sparta for a nonconference game.
"The best thing is we get to strap it on next week and try to learn from our mistakes," Parker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.