The Chi-Hi boys hockey team wants to make a move into the top level of the Big Rivers Conference.
They have a four-year starter in goal to help with that, but they must replace the production of the team’s top two point scorers from a season ago.
The Cardinals went 13-10-1 overall and finished fourth in the conference at 6-6 last year.
“We’re looking to make the next step,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. “We don’t know when that’s going to be. We can’t go ‘it’s going to happen right now.’ It’s a process and we’ve been part of this process now for a while.”
Chi-Hi loses Lucas Steinmetz, an all-state and all-conference honorable mention honoree who led the team with 19 goals. Also graduating off of last year’s team is honorable mention all-conference defenseman Couper Fosvik and the team’s other leader in points in Bryce Elkin. Elkin and Steinmetz each had 31 points last season.
Senior goalie Jaden Hoople returns after after going 12-11-1 record in goal and earning a spot on the Big Rivers all-conference second team. Hoople recorded one shutout last season and saved 91.7 percent of shots he faced.
“He’s a guy that takes challenges,” Parker said of Hoople. “He looks across the rink and looks at that goalie and his goal is to beat that guy, so he takes things personal.”
While it would appear Hoople has a firm grasp at the top goalie spot, Parker said freshman Bridger Fixmer will challenge him in practice making Hoople earn every start in goal. Parker said the team’s depth throughout their three lines and the two talented goaltenders is the most valuable aspect of this team’s roster.
To replace the offensive production left behind by Steinmetz and Elkin assistant coach Scott Sikkink said the Cardinals are looking for continued progress from sophomore Isaac Frenette and junior Isaac Lindstrom, and for senior Jack Schimmel to have a solid final season. Frenette is the top returner in points after having 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in his freshman year, while Schimmel tallied 16 points on nine goals and seven assists. Lindstrom had eight goals and added four assists as season ago.
Junior Tyler Bohland (two goals, eight assists), junior Blake Trippler (five assists) and junior Cole Bowe (one goal, six assists) return to anchor the defense in front of Hoople.
The Big Rivers Conference is strong at the top with state champion Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial holding down the top two spots in the conference for many years. Parker knows its will be process for them to start to challenge those top teams consistently.
The Cardinals scrimmaged Eau Claire North last Thursday in which Parker said the team did some nice things against a Huskies squad that finished just in front of the Cardinals in the standings last season. He wants to see the team work on little aspect of the game’s fundamentals and if that corrected can put the team in position to find more success this season.
“I feel that the effort is there, it’s the little things that we need to work on,” Parker said. “From a defensive point of view I would say that making the breakout out passes clean, playing better defensive coverage and things like that (are what we need to work on).”
“On the offensive side (we’re looking at) making the right pass at critical times and getting out feet moving for our defensemen to hit us going through the neutral zone to build some speed,” Sikkink said.
Chi-Hi begins the season on Tuesday with a trip to Marshfield before their home opener against Hayward on Nov. 27. The Cardinals began play in the Big Rivers on Nov. 29 at home against Hudson.
“We look to always to take the next step and right now that next step is Marshfield,” Parker said. “Our process is what we’re going to stick to and if goals come along that we achieve, great. But we’ve got to take little things.”
