Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Fixmer named to Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team

Chi-Hi sophomore goaltender Bridger Fixmer has been named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team for the 2019-20 season.
Fixmer is joined in being honored by the WHCA by teammates Isaac Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette and Blake Trippler, who were each chosen as honorable mentions.
Chi-Hi assistant coach Jeremy Staves was also selected as the assistant coach of the year for Section 1 in Division 1.
Fixmer and Lindstrom were also each named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team.
Fixmer logged a 19-5 record with 1.48 goals against average and 94.8 save percentage in 24 games. Fixmer allowed one goal in each of his team’s four playoff games.
Lindstrom scored 34 goals and added 22 assists for 56 points across 28 games for the Cardinals.
The senior defenseman Trippler was selected to the all-conference second team after scoring a pair of goals while adding 16 assists in 28 total games and anchoring the backline for a stingy Chi-Hi defense. Junior forward Frenette was also chosen to the all-conference second team, leading the Cardinals with 59 points this season in 28 goals by scoring 28 goals and adding 25 assists.
Hudson senior forward Peyton Hanson was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year while Hudson coach Jake Drewiske was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Coach of the Year.
Chi-Hi finished 23-5 this season, advancing to state for the first time since 1999 after a 2-1 win over Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals. The Cardinals fell to eventual state champion Verona 1-0 in double overtime in their state semifinal matchup on March 6.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Goalie: Bridger Fixmer, Chi-Hi. Defense: Max Giblin, Hudson; James Fremling, Hudson. Forward: Isaac Lindstrom, Chi-Hi; Peyton Hanson, Hudson; Joe Kelly, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team—Goalie: Alex Ripplinger, Hudson. Defense: Blake Trippler, Chi-Hi; Easton Tok, Eau Claire Memorial. Forward: Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi; Max Savoloja, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Ross, Hudson.
Honorable Mention—Goalie: Colten Pace, Eau Claire North; Kyler Strenke, Eau Claire Memorial. Defense: Jaxon Vance, Eau Claire North; Luke Lindsay, Eau Claire Memorial; Kolton Prater, Hudson; Riley Strohm, Rice Lake. Forward: Carter Ottum, Eau Claire Memorial; Kaleb Miller, Menomonie; Harvey Dove, Hudson; Joey Koller, Eau Claire North.
Player of the Year—Peyton Hanson, Hudson.
Coach of the Year—Jake Drewiske, Hudson.