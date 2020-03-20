Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Fixmer named to Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team

Chi-Hi sophomore goaltender Bridger Fixmer has been named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team for the 2019-20 season.

Fixmer is joined in being honored by the WHCA by teammates Isaac Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette and Blake Trippler, who were each chosen as honorable mentions.

Chi-Hi assistant coach Jeremy Staves was also selected as the assistant coach of the year for Section 1 in Division 1.

Fixmer and Lindstrom were also each named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Fixmer logged a 19-5 record with 1.48 goals against average and 94.8 save percentage in 24 games. Fixmer allowed one goal in each of his team’s four playoff games.

Lindstrom scored 34 goals and added 22 assists for 56 points across 28 games for the Cardinals.

The senior defenseman Trippler was selected to the all-conference second team after scoring a pair of goals while adding 16 assists in 28 total games and anchoring the backline for a stingy Chi-Hi defense. Junior forward Frenette was also chosen to the all-conference second team, leading the Cardinals with 59 points this season in 28 goals by scoring 28 goals and adding 25 assists.