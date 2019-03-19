Chi-Hi senior goaltender Jaden Hoople has been selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's All-State first team for the 2018-19 season.
Hoople logged a 2.14 goals against average while stopping more than 92 percent of shots faced this season for the Cardinals. Hoople is one of four goaltenders from around the state to be named to the first team.
Chi-Hi senior forward Jack Schimmel was chosen to the team as an honorable mention.
Eau Claire North forward Sam Stange was selected as the WHCA Player of the Year. Northland Pines coach David Cox was chosen as the Bob Johnson Memorial Coach of the Year and Onalaska/La Crosse won the First Choice Dental Academic State Championship with a combined grade point average of 3.80.