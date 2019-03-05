Chi-Hi goalie Jaden Hoople was selected as part of the first-team All-Big Rivers Conference for the 2018-19 season.
The senior led the league with a 92.3 percent save percentage while recording 555 saves this season. Hoople is the program leader in saves and goalie wins.
Defensemen Blake Trippler and forward Isaac Lindstrom earned second-team honors.
Cole Bowe, Isaac Frenette and Jack Schimmel were honorable mention selections.
Eau Claire North's Sam Stange was picked as the conference's player of the year and Eau Claire Memorial coach Chris Tok was chosen as the conference's coach of the year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Jaden Hoople, goalie, Chi-Hi; Carter Maack, defense, Hudson; Gunnar Leary, defense, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Stange, forward, Eau Claire North; Max Savoloja, forward, Eau Claire Memorial; Zach Urdahl, forward, Eau Claire North.
Second Team—Joe Berg, goalie, Eau Claire Memorial; Blake Trippler, defense, Chi-Hi; Joe Stoffel, defense, River Falls; Cole Danielson, forward, Hudson; Jake Bergmanis, forward, River Falls; Isaac Lindstrom, forward, Chi-Hi.
Honorable Mention—Jake Miller, goalie, River Falls; Kaden Kohlhepp, defense, Eau Claire Memorial; Jaxon Vance, defense, Eau Claire North; Ben Kemp, defense, Rice Lake; Cole Bowe, defense, Chi-Hi; Joey Koller, forward, Eau Claire North; Joe Kelly, forward, Eau Claire Memorial; Isaac Frenette, forward, Chi-Hi; Peyton Hanson, forward, Hudson; Kaleb Miller, forward, Menomonie; Jack Schimmel, forward, Chi-Hi.
Player of the Year—Sam Stange, Eau Claire North.
Coach of the Year—Chris Tok, Eau Claire Memorial.