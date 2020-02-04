If you give Isaac Lindstrom an inch, he can take a mile.
Lindstrom did just that for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday to the tune of four goals including the go-ahead tally in the closing minutes of a 5-3 triumph over Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The game winner for Lindstrom came with fewer than three minutes left with help from Sawyer Bowe and Drake Bowe before Isaac Frenette added an empty-net goal to give the Cardinals the win.
"The key for him is to stay out of the (penalty) box (and) keep his cool," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of Lindstrom. "He's an aggressive guy but he really led this team tonight and did a good job with leadership in the locker room and on the bench. He listened and that's just about getting us on the same page and he did a great job in leading that."
Lindstrom was lethal in open ice for the Cardinals, beating the Old Abe defense early on a pair breakaway goals in the first period to help Chi-Hi (17-4-0, 7-3-0) grab a 2-0 lead after the first. Lindstrom added a short-handed goal in the second period but Eau Claire Memorial scored three times to send the game into the third period at a 3-3 tie.
The teams battled back and forth in the third period before Lindstrom broke the tie with 2:58 to go with Frenette added an empty netter on an assist from Nick Carlson with 22 seconds remaining.
"We definitely got a little comfortable after the first period but coming into the third we just had the mindset that it's a 0-0 game," Lindstrom said. "It was tied 3-3 so win the period, win the game."
The win for the Cardinals was in sharp contrast to the first meeting of the season between the teams on Dec. 19, a 7-4 Eau Claire Memorial win in which the Old Abes scored five goals in the first period.
"We got the nerves out, we were able to play our game and we just need to build off those goals and not let them back in the game," Chi-Hi senior defenseman Blake Trippler said of the team's start. "We just need to keep building off those goals."
Lindstrom scored three goals in the first meeting and now stands at 28 goals and 17 assists for the season.
Carter Ottum scored 28 seconds into the second period before Joe Kelly and Peyton Platter found the net for the Old Abes (9-8-1, 6-2-1) with Platter's short-handed goal at the 4:15 mark remaining tying the game.
"We dumped the puck in and we had two forwards sitting looking at the puck and they came back down the ice and put it in the net and then it was a whole new game," Parker said of Ottum's goal. "We expected that (they would battle back), they're a tough team to keep off the board. I'm proud of the way the team battled back and they didn't get the deer in the headlight look thinking here comes Eau Claire Memorial.
"We battled back."
Bridger Fixmer made 31 saves in net for the Cardinals including all 12 shots he faced in the final period as he and the Chi-Hi defense toughened up after a rough second.
"Our whole team in that third period it was fun to watch," Lindstrom said. "We were all moving our feet, getting our chances. We just weren't getting the bounces right away but it was a team effort and we ended up getting there in the end."
The victory vaults the Cardinals over the Old Abes into second place in the Big Rivers Conference standings with two games to go. The Cardinals hit the road to play at Hayward on Saturday before closing league play next week at River Falls on Feb. 11 and hosting Eau Claire North on Feb. 13.
"After a win like that the most important thing I feel is to not take a step back," Lindstrom said. "Keep the momentum, keep it rolling into playoffs and start playing our best hockey of the year."
