Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Fixmer named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Bridger Fixmer has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021-22 season.
The senior was the lone goaltender picked for the first team. Fixmer logged an 8-11-1 overall record with a 2.52 goals against average while stopping 92.3 percent of shots faced in 20 games.
Senior defenseman Carsten Reeg, senior forwards Ben Carlson and Owen Krista and junior forward Jack Bowe were chosen to the all-conference team as honorable mentions. Reeg scored one goal and assisted on 15 others in 27 games, Carlson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 27 games, Krista finished with 15 goals and 16 assists in 27 games and Bowe logged 21 goals and eight assists in 27 games this season for Chi-Hi.
Hudson senior Max Giblin and Eau Claire Memorial Payton Platter were named Co-Big Rivers Conference Players of the Year and Hudson's Davis Drewiske and Eau Claire North's Ryan Parker were chosen as Co-Big Rivers Conference Coaches of the Year.
Bloomer seniors Matthew Holstad, Cael Iverson, Bowen Rothbauer, Jay Ryder and Jack Strand each finalized commitments to continue with athletics in college on Wednesday during a ceremony hosted at Bloomer High School.
McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz played through an injury suffered late in the first half of Friday's 36-35 Division 5 state semifinal defeat to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Green Bay. Deetz finished with eight points and added five rebounds.