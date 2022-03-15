Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Fixmer named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Bridger Fixmer has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021-22 season.

The senior was the lone goaltender picked for the first team. Fixmer logged an 8-11-1 overall record with a 2.52 goals against average while stopping 92.3 percent of shots faced in 20 games.

Senior defenseman Carsten Reeg, senior forwards Ben Carlson and Owen Krista and junior forward Jack Bowe were chosen to the all-conference team as honorable mentions. Reeg scored one goal and assisted on 15 others in 27 games, Carlson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 27 games, Krista finished with 15 goals and 16 assists in 27 games and Bowe logged 21 goals and eight assists in 27 games this season for Chi-Hi.

Hudson senior Max Giblin and Eau Claire Memorial Payton Platter were named Co-Big Rivers Conference Players of the Year and Hudson's Davis Drewiske and Eau Claire North's Ryan Parker were chosen as Co-Big Rivers Conference Coaches of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Goalie: Bridger Fixmer, Chi-Hi. Defense: Max Giblin, Hudson; Luke Lindsay, Eau Claire Memorial. Forward: Payton Platter, Eau Claire Memorial; Zach Kochendorfer, Hudson; Matthew Mauer, Hudson.

Second Team—Goalie: Aiden Tepper-Engh, Hudson. Defense: Brody Dietz, Hudson; Sam Feck, Eau Claire North. Forward: Carter Mears, Hudson; Connor Bryne, Eau Claire Memorial; Adam Timm, Rice Lake.

Honorable Mention—Goalie: Tristan Bock, Eau Claire North; Jayden Serene, River Falls. Defense: Dylan Byrne, Eau Claire Memorial; Nick Madsen, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Brennan, Eau Claire Memorial; Carsten Reeg, Chi-Hi; Easton Schmit, New Richmond; Ben Hahn, New Richmond; Ben Parent, Hudson. Forward: Jack Bowe, Chi-Hi; Owen Krista, Chi-Hi; Ben Carlson, Chi-Hi; Cole Fenske, Rice Lake; Teagan Scheurer, Rice Lake; Jace Fitzgerald, Rice Lake; Carter Plante, Eau Claire North; Caden Sutter, Eau Claire North; Reece Hubmer, New Richmond; Brock Unger, New Richmond.

Co-Players of the Year—Max Giblin, Hudson and Payton Platter, Eau Claire Memorial.

Co-Coaches of the Year—Davis Drewske, Hudson and Ryan Parker, Eau Claire North.

