Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Frenette named to WHCA All-State First Team
Prep Boys Hockey | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Frenette named to WHCA All-State First Team

Chi-Hi senior Isaac Frenette has been selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's All-State first team for the 2020-21 season.

Frenette was one of 11 forwards from across the state to be selected to the first team and was a unanimous selection as he earns all-state honors for the second time. Frenette scored 28 goals and had 16 assists in 20 games this season for the Cardinals.

Forward Nick Carlson and defenseman AJ Schemenauer were each chosen to the All-State second team. The senior Carlson scored 10 goals and added 15 assists in 20 games while the senior Schemenauer finished with five goals and 21 assists in 20 games for Chi-Hi.

